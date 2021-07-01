Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, June 30, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A thunderstorm;82;77;A couple of showers;84;76;SW;8;81%;82%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;109;90;Sunshine and warm;108;87;NE;8;35%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;105;78;Sunny and hot;105;79;W;12;22%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;77;70;Sunny and humid;78;69;E;9;69%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy with t-storms;60;56;A stray thunderstorm;65;56;W;12;83%;55%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;68;52;Mostly cloudy;66;57;SE;6;61%;63%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with some sun;108;87;Mostly sunny and hot;105;84;WNW;11;17%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;89;62;Very hot;96;67;ENE;10;28%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;62;42;Brilliant sunshine;68;48;ENE;9;63%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;95;75;Mostly sunny and hot;96;78;WSW;7;40%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;40;Plenty of sunshine;58;45;SE;6;74%;2%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and very hot;118;88;Hazy sun and hot;120;85;N;8;10%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;74;A shower or two;90;75;S;5;70%;76%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;SSW;7;71%;69%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;95;80;A t-storm around;95;79;SW;8;60%;64%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;77;71;Partly sunny, nice;80;69;WSW;10;67%;4%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;90;73;A t-storm or two;88;72;ENE;5;71%;81%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;99;66;A t-storm in spots;83;62;WNW;6;53%;55%;10

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;65;60;A shower and t-storm;62;57;SSW;10;90%;85%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;64;50;Mostly cloudy;65;49;SE;6;73%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Sunny and nice;77;52;SE;8;49%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;81;60;A t-storm, breezy;76;59;WNW;15;51%;71%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;59;54;More clouds than sun;64;56;WNW;7;68%;60%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Brilliant sunshine;95;69;A shower and t-storm;91;65;NNE;5;64%;87%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;87;62;Periods of sun, nice;79;59;NW;10;45%;16%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;56;45;Partly sunny;59;45;N;10;76%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;89;64;Partly sunny, nice;86;65;NE;6;33%;24%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sun and clouds;85;71;Partly sunny;87;72;NE;8;60%;13%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;78;Sunny and hot;102;78;N;7;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Occasional rain;61;57;A couple of showers;63;57;NNW;10;60%;84%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;79;67;A thunderstorm;75;66;SSE;4;79%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;99;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;SW;10;71%;73%;8

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;67;Clouds and sun;70;62;N;10;76%;17%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;SSW;10;76%;81%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers;65;58;A shower and t-storm;68;60;E;9;93%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;84;76;Some sun, pleasant;84;76;W;9;70%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm around;92;77;S;6;57%;71%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;69;A morning shower;86;68;SSE;12;67%;51%;8

Delhi, India;Breezy and very hot;111;90;Hazy sun and hot;107;88;SW;10;36%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;83;59;A p.m. t-storm;82;59;S;6;51%;84%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;90;79;Rain and a t-storm;86;80;SSE;8;87%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;71;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;S;5;67%;61%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;66;50;A couple of showers;67;53;ESE;7;76%;74%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;100;72;Hot;98;73;NNE;7;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;73;67;Lots of sun, nice;77;66;NNE;5;74%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;98;83;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;84;S;9;48%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;75;48;Sunny and pleasant;79;49;E;5;23%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;85;72;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;E;5;85%;75%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;77;63;Partly sunny;74;60;NE;10;65%;44%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;79;A t-storm in spots;93;80;S;7;70%;55%;10

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;83;S;10;77%;74%;6

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;89;75;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;ENE;16;52%;36%;13

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;93;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;73;WNW;5;70%;100%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun, very hot;109;82;Hot with hazy sun;108;81;NE;9;20%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;90;65;Sunny and very warm;90;70;E;6;59%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A few a.m. showers;86;76;A t-storm around;87;76;ESE;7;75%;64%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;97;85;Mostly sunny;95;86;NNW;8;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;71;47;Sunshine;68;41;SSE;7;26%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;64;Very warm;94;64;ENE;11;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;93;85;Windy with hazy sun;96;85;SW;21;59%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with t-storms;79;70;Rain and a t-storm;78;69;ESE;5;86%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;100;80;Mostly sunny;96;83;S;14;38%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer with sunshine;84;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;65;S;7;74%;82%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Winds subsiding;89;80;Increasingly windy;91;81;NE;17;57%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;87;71;More clouds than sun;86;71;SW;6;62%;18%;5

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;93;82;Rain and a t-storm;92;81;SSW;8;85%;86%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;77;S;5;70%;67%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;58;26;Sunny and mild;60;24;ENE;8;21%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A couple of t-storms;86;75;SW;6;74%;77%;9

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;64;61;Partly sunny;64;61;SSE;11;75%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Sunny and delightful;81;58;NNW;8;54%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Rather cloudy;63;54;Partly sunny, warmer;70;57;NNE;6;60%;58%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;83;66;Patchy fog, then sun;81;65;SSW;6;56%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;81;68;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;SSE;6;74%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;92;63;Sunny and very warm;93;63;WSW;7;27%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Brief a.m. showers;88;85;Mostly cloudy;91;84;W;14;64%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;82;73;Becoming cloudy;85;75;SSW;6;65%;42%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;Warm with a t-storm;95;80;ENE;6;63%;79%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;64;50;Mostly sunny;61;52;N;12;72%;20%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;67;56;A shower and t-storm;66;57;NNW;6;79%;88%;7

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;82;78;A few showers;83;77;SSE;7;78%;89%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;82;62;A t-storm around;80;63;E;6;62%;77%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;94;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;SSW;14;63%;70%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;56;46;High clouds;58;46;N;9;80%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;78;63;A couple of showers;78;60;NE;1;65%;83%;5

Moscow, Russia;A passing shower;67;63;Morning showers;73;61;N;8;78%;77%;5

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;88;81;A shower in the a.m.;88;82;SW;12;79%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;Clouds and sun, nice;75;56;NNE;5;62%;55%;8

New York, United States;Very hot;96;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;84;69;SW;7;72%;90%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;102;77;Sunshine, very hot;103;73;W;8;25%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;68;58;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;NNE;8;62%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;71;Showers around;79;72;NE;12;74%;82%;5

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;70;53;Sunny and beautiful;73;55;NE;7;39%;3%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;58;A t-storm around;75;59;NNE;7;65%;86%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;83;78;A morning shower;82;76;SE;6;84%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;89;75;A shower and t-storm;85;76;S;6;83%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;90;73;Afternoon showers;86;71;SW;4;82%;100%;6

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;62;53;Warmer;72;56;NNW;6;68%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;63;53;A shower in the p.m.;65;49;E;6;73%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;SW;8;43%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;87;74;A t-storm around;88;74;SE;11;74%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;A shower and t-storm;94;76;E;7;52%;84%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;72;56;A thunderstorm;66;56;SW;10;72%;64%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Periods of rain;80;65;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;N;5;67%;30%;11

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;65;49;A shower in the p.m.;67;46;SSW;8;53%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;76;61;Mostly sunny;78;62;W;6;67%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;77;70;A shower in the a.m.;79;69;SSE;8;83%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;49;Low clouds;53;47;NE;7;86%;29%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;80;63;Clouds and sun, warm;81;66;ENE;5;57%;68%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;67;59;Nice with some sun;72;57;NNW;6;63%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;113;88;Sunny and hot;116;89;SE;8;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;Mostly sunny;88;66;SSW;7;43%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;80;61;An afternoon shower;74;60;ENE;8;60%;55%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds break;66;59;Low clouds, then sun;66;59;WSW;14;71%;17%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;79;64;A shower and t-storm;79;64;ESE;7;76%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;84;78;A shower and t-storm;85;79;ESE;17;81%;85%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;74;62;A shower and t-storm;73;61;W;5;100%;85%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;82;60;Mostly sunny;83;61;NE;10;20%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;60;40;Mostly cloudy;56;39;SW;3;43%;8%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;89;75;A shower and t-storm;85;75;NE;15;82%;85%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;Sunny and delightful;78;54;NNW;7;59%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Clearing and warm;80;63;Mostly sunny;76;62;N;6;65%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A couple of showers;83;69;Partly sunny;89;71;ESE;4;57%;8%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;84;75;Rain and drizzle;82;77;ESE;9;77%;93%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;SE;6;73%;74%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;93;64;A stray t-storm, hot;91;60;WNW;6;49%;71%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower and t-storm;84;80;Breezy with a shower;87;80;E;23;74%;76%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;70;56;Partly sunny;72;58;NNE;11;62%;2%;6

Sydney, Australia;A shower in spots;63;51;Cloudy;62;53;NNW;5;77%;53%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;95;82;High clouds and warm;96;83;ENE;8;60%;26%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;Clouds and sun;76;64;ENE;9;69%;44%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot;103;78;Mostly sunny and hot;104;78;ESE;8;18%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;70;Hot with a t-storm;93;70;NNW;8;47%;71%;9

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;Partly sunny;97;81;E;8;13%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;90;76;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;SW;12;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;105;77;Sunny and very warm;93;68;ENE;5;42%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;73;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;71;WNW;8;87%;96%;3

Toronto, Canada;Humid;81;63;Showers around;70;58;NNW;5;82%;90%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and hot;102;87;Hazy sun;96;77;SSE;6;31%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;92;73;Hazy sunshine;89;71;N;8;42%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning showers;54;46;Rain and drizzle;55;44;N;9;85%;78%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;Clouds and sun;76;62;S;5;64%;20%;8

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;76;59;A shower and t-storm;72;60;W;12;51%;76%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;91;76;A t-storm around;95;76;W;5;59%;71%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;83;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;64;ENE;5;76%;82%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;82;62;A shower and t-storm;79;63;NW;7;61%;69%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;54;49;More sun than clouds;55;46;NNE;7;76%;26%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;A couple of t-storms;87;77;SW;7;83%;75%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;67;A stray thunderstorm;91;67;NE;5;34%;45%;12

