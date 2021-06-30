Taiwan’s United Biomedical applies for COVID vaccine EUA

United Biomedical is the second Taiwanese company to apply for an EUA for its COVID vaccine United Biomedical is the second Taiwanese company to apply for an EUA for its COVID vaccine (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Biomedical Inc. (UBI Asia) has filed documents related to its UB-612 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to apply for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), reports said Wednesday (June 30).

On Sunday, the company presented the results of the midterm analysis of its vaccine, becoming the second Taiwanese company, after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation (MVC), to have developed COVID-19 shots.

United Biomedical is planning to use the EUA to conduct phase III clinical trials in India, CNA reported. The company has emphasized the global need for more vaccines, especially as the Delta variant has been making inroads into large parts of the world, including Taiwan’s Pingtung County.

United Biomedical’s main domestic competitor, MVC, has seen the review of its EUA application postponed to late July, as the FDA said the company still needed to file some scientific documents.