Moderna COVID vaccines arrive in Taiwan from the Netherlands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A batch of 410,400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon (June 30) on a flight from the Netherlands.

As the country struggles to ramp up its vaccination campaign, the cargo was the third shipment part of an order for 5.05 million Moderna doses. A total of 150,000 doses arrived on May 28, and 280,000 doses on June 18.

The latest batch left Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on an EVA Air freight plane to arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, CNA reported.

The vaccines were moved to a cold-storage center where inspection and sealing operations will take until July 7. The expiry date on the Moderna doses was listed as June 1, 2022, according to the CNA report.

Each vial containing 10 doses can be stored for six months at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius and for about one month at 2 to 8 degrees.