Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Moderna COVID vaccines arrive in Taiwan from the Netherlands

Batch of 410,400 doses expires in June 2022

  1503
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 20:20
Unloading Moderna vaccines at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Wednesday 

Unloading Moderna vaccines at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Wednesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A batch of 410,400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon (June 30) on a flight from the Netherlands.

As the country struggles to ramp up its vaccination campaign, the cargo was the third shipment part of an order for 5.05 million Moderna doses. A total of 150,000 doses arrived on May 28, and 280,000 doses on June 18.

The latest batch left Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on an EVA Air freight plane to arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, CNA reported.

The vaccines were moved to a cold-storage center where inspection and sealing operations will take until July 7. The expiry date on the Moderna doses was listed as June 1, 2022, according to the CNA report.

Each vial containing 10 doses can be stored for six months at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius and for about one month at 2 to 8 degrees.
vaccines
imported vaccines
Moderna
EVA Air
Netherlands

RELATED ARTICLES

Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC
Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC
2021/06/30 19:18
Taipei citizens show enthusiasm for Moderna vaccines
Taipei citizens show enthusiasm for Moderna vaccines
2021/06/30 15:40
Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US
Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US
2021/06/30 10:49
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
2021/06/29 17:40
Taiwan in talks to produce Moderna COVID vaccines
Taiwan in talks to produce Moderna COVID vaccines
2021/06/29 16:30

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan