Taiwan boy dies after being repeatedly slammed in judo class

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A 7-year-old Taiwanese boy has died after being repeatedly slammed by his coach and others at a judo class.

The boy, identified only by his surname, Huang, was taken off life support on Tuesday night after being in a coma since the April 21 incident.

The coach, identified in reports by his surname, Ho, has been indicted on charges of causing bodily injury and using children to commit a crime.

Ho reportedly ordered other students to throw Huang to the mat, then began to do so himself, even after the boy vomited and pleaded for the abuse to stop. He eventually became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital but never recovered consciousness.

The official Central News Agency said Ho had no coaching license and had been offering classes in the central Taiwanese city of Fengyuan for free. He has said the throws were part of normal training, even though Huang was a new student and hadn't yet acquired the skills to protect himself, CNA said.

The decision to take him off life support came after doctors were unable to stop Huang's blood pressure and heart rate from declining, the agency said.

Ho is free on bail while the investigation continues.

Martial arts are popular in Taiwan, which has found international success in several forms, especially Taekwondo.