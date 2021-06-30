Taiwan’s KMT will not congratulate CCP on 100th anniversary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The leadership of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) turned down a request from one of its members to send a congratulatory telegram to the Chinese Communist Party for its 100th anniversary, reports said Wednesday (June 30).

The communists will mark the event in Beijing on Thursday (July 1), while the crackdown on democracy supporters in Hong Kong continues and China makes no attempt to stop the repeated incursions by its warplanes into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), UDN noted.

At the regular weekly KMT Central Standing Committee meeting Wednesday, member Lu Hsueh-chang (呂學樟), a former legislator, proposed sending a telegram, but his motion was rejected.

A party official said there was no precedent for sending such a message, according to the UDN report. Other committee members reportedly said that it would not be logical to send a telegram when China was sending its jets, as cross-strait peace should be the result of efforts by both sides.