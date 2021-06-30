Taiwnese singer Angela Chang spotted belting out red song for CCP 100th anniversary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Wednesday (June 30) criticized Taiwanese singer Angela Chang (張韶涵) for singing at a lavish performance marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Monday (June 28).

In the build-up to the 100th anniversary of the party on July 1, a grandiose performance was held at Beijing's Bird's Nest National Stadium on Monday evening titled the "The Great Journey." Video of the gala revealed that Angela Chang had performed as a representative of "Taiwan, China," while "Clown Prince of Kung fu" Jackie Chan (成龍) stood for "Hong Kong, China" as they joined other entertainers in singing the red song "Yellow River Cantata"

In response to the spectacle, the MAC on Wednesday admonished Taiwanese citizens against participating in or cooperating with political activities organized by the CCP. The MAC noted that Chinese authorities have arranged for relevant persons from Taiwan to participate in the CCP’s centennial event with the aim of presenting the claim that "both sides of the strait belong to the 'one China.'"

The council called on Taiwanese people invited to such events to consider "the nation's dignity, social perceptions, legal norms," as well as to recognize the CCP’s means and ambitions to divide Taiwan through its "two-handed strategy of soft and hard pulling." In so doing, they become a tool for the United Front's propaganda campaign against Taiwan and "harm the national sovereignty and identity of the Republic of China," stated the MAC.



Jackie Chan (left), Angela Chang (right). (Weibo image)

Chang is no stranger to such events, having sung "My Motherland" at China's national day celebrations in October of last year, along with fellow Taiwanese singer Nana Ou-yang (歐陽娜娜). Prior to the performance, the MAC on Sept. 26 warned that such performances by Taiwanese nationals in the communist country could constitute a violation of the law governing cross-strait relations.

Article 33-1 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area states the following:

"Unless permitted by each competent authorities concerned, no individual, juristic person, organization, or other institution of the Taiwan Area may engage in any of the following activities:1. Any form of cooperative activity with the agencies, institutions, or organizations of the Mainland Area which are political parties, the military, the administration or of any political nature, or which are involved in any political work against Taiwan or affect national security or interests.2. Any cooperative activity involving political nature with any individual, juristic person, organization, or other institution of the Mainland Area."

According to Article 90-2 of the same law, any person who violates Paragraph 1 or Paragraph 2 of the above-mentioned article shall be subject to punishment by a fine of between NT$100,000 (US$3,585) and NT$500,000.