Keigo x Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer 2021

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2021 - This Summer, Discovery Bay is going to launch a series of "Summer Fun" for families and friends. Those who are looking for a FUNtastic summer can certainly immerse themselves in all the cool happenings at Hong Kong's own resort destination!





The newly-renovated DB Plaza is now home to a wide variety of authentic and stylish restaurants, cafes and shops, as well as the international-standard DB Ice Rink for extra fun. EpicLand at DB North, one of the largest indoor playgrounds in Hong Kong, never fails to impress kids and families who are looking for activities indoor.





Discovery Bay features a unique southern European style community, its spectacular Tai Pak Beach and waterfront international cuisine line-ups, offering holistic shopping, leisure and dining experience for families, lovers and buddies to enjoy and unwind.





Join the Keigo Photo Hunt Journey this Summer





Discovery Bay has invited Keigo, the famous Japanese artist and illustrator, to curate a special summer adventure! Keigo's famous crocodile, giraffe, panda, rabbit, sloth and many other characters will show up at various photo spots around Discovery Bay this summer, sharing their sense of humour and positivity, and also offering FUNtastic photo-taking opportunities to all. Visitors can also join a photo hunt mobile game to win a special gift set.





Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer Pass with Attractive Discounts and Limited Edition Gift Sets





Pre-order of "Discovery Bay FUNtastic Summer Pass" will be available on Klook.com from 15th July 2021 onwards on a first-come-first-served basis. Details of the programme are as below:





Programme Period: from 17th July to 31st August 2021





Entitlements HKD - 1 entry to the Keigo Family Photo Hunt Mobile Game and a chance to win one set of limited-edition premiums - One HKD 50 Dining Voucher* - One HKD 50 Shopping Voucher* - Other coupons from retailers* *Terms and conditions apply. $150

1 Designated restaurant include: 22˚North, Cali-Mex, Coyote Mexican Cantina, Ebeneezer's, Figos, First Korean Restaurant, Shanghai Breeze, Hemingways, iL Bel Paese, Island Cafe, Koh Tomyums, McSorley's Ale House, Mirch Masala, MooFish, Pascucci Italian Caffe & Fine Food, PizzaExpress, Solera Spanish Restaurant, Taste of Thai, Three Sheets Marquee Bar, Viet Bu Tong Kitchen & Bar and Zak's

2 Dine 'N Ride offer is valid only for dinner consumption (6pm to 11:30pm) from Monday to Friday, and for lunch / dinner consumption (12 noon to 11:30pm) on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays. Customers should redeem and use the offer within the day of consumption. The "Dine 'N Ride Service Counter" is located at the glass house near Discovery Bay Pier.





The free ferry times are from 7:30pm to 12am on weekdays and from 1pm to 12am on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.





To Tung Chung – the free bus ride times are from 7:30pm to 1am on weekdays and from 1pm to 1am on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.





To Sunny Bay – the free bus ride times are from 7:30pm to 12:20am on weekdays and from 1pm to 12:20am on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

About Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay is located in the northeast of Lantau Island. With a land area of approximately 650 hectares and surrounded by mountains and oceans, it is Hong Kong's foremost premium international residential community and a unique leisure destination, boasting a quiet environment, sophisticated urban planning and a variety of waterfront facilities.





Situated next to Discovery Bay Pier, D'Deck is Hong Kong's renowned oceanfront al fresco dining destination with numerous themed restaurants with spectacular views of the sea. The 400-metre-long Tai Pak Beach is an excellent venue for outdoor activities with related facilities. Featuring a shopping arcade, restaurants, an open piazza and Love Lock Promenade, DB North serves as the second social hub for the Discovery Bay community and visitors alike. Adjoining is Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, home to 325 superbly appointed rooms and suites, a seaside Pavilion with a one-of-a-kind design, offering a unique leisure experience.

Discovery Bay is served by a comprehensive transport network that includes ferry services to Central, bus services to Tung Chung MTR Station, Sunny Bay MTR Station and Hong Kong International Airport. A Free Ride is offered to diners at designated restaurants1 at Discovery Bay. Both urban and Lantau taxis can access Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong through the Discovery Bay Tunnel, providing a convenient alternative for residents and visitors alike.

