Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As many countries have been conducting trials of the mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday (June 30) that plans for related trials are in the process of being sanctioned, CNA reported.

So far, most mix-and-match experiments have been of people taking the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first dose and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the second.

However, currently, Taiwan only has the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines in store. Therefore, some Taiwanese doctors have suggested mixing the two.

The Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Ministry of Health and Welfare vetoed the suggestion on June 20, citing the lack of scientific evidence on mixing the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

Academia Sinica epidemiologist Ho Mei-shang (何美鄉) suggested during a talk show on Tuesday that Taiwan can establish its own data on the AstraZeneca and Moderna combination, per CNA.