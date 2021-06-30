Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC

Most mix-and-match up until now has been with AstraZeneca and Pfizer

  1110
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 19:18
Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As many countries have been conducting trials of the mix-and-match approach to COVID-19 vaccines, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said on Wednesday (June 30) that plans for related trials are in the process of being sanctioned, CNA reported.

So far, most mix-and-match experiments have been of people taking the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first dose and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the second.

However, currently, Taiwan only has the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines in store. Therefore, some Taiwanese doctors have suggested mixing the two.

The Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Ministry of Health and Welfare vetoed the suggestion on June 20, citing the lack of scientific evidence on mixing the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.

Academia Sinica epidemiologist Ho Mei-shang (何美鄉) suggested during a talk show on Tuesday that Taiwan can establish its own data on the AstraZeneca and Moderna combination, per CNA.
Ho Mei-shang
AstraZeneca
Moderna
mix-and-match
Pfizer-BioNTech
COVID-19
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
2021/06/30 17:36
Taiwan disease expert opposes prolonging Level 3 alert
Taiwan disease expert opposes prolonging Level 3 alert
2021/06/30 16:27
Taiwan businesses strengthen cybersecurity amid COVID outbreak
Taiwan businesses strengthen cybersecurity amid COVID outbreak
2021/06/30 16:08
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID
2021/06/30 15:50
Taipei citizens show enthusiasm for Moderna vaccines
Taipei citizens show enthusiasm for Moderna vaccines
2021/06/30 15:40

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan