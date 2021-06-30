Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a pattern of combining local Taiwanese ingredients in new and unusual ways, Pizza Hut has announced that it is releasing a new dish called the "cilantro century egg pig’s blood cake pizza" (香菜皮蛋豬血糕比薩).

In recent years, Pizza Hut and Dominoes have marketed a number of eclectic pizza flavors based on foods and beverages popular in Taiwan, such as pearl milk tea, durian, strawberry stinky tofu, zongzi, and spicy hot pot. At noon on Tuesday (June 29), Pizza Hut Taiwan on its Facebook page unveiled its latest concoction.

In its post, Pizza Hut wrote that although preserved eggs, pig's blood cake, and cilantro may all seem to clash, "once melted mozzarella cheese ties them together, the explosion in your mouth is better than you had imagined." The pizza company added that the cilantro is grown by small farmers in Yunlin County and is complemented by peanut powder also from the southern Taiwanese county.

A brave netizen who tried the pizza on the first day shared his experience on the Facebook group Baoyuan Commune 2.0 (爆怨2公社). He described himself as a fan of both century eggs and pig's blood cake but was perplexed why the two combined into a pizza would be so disappointing.

However, others who commented below his point liked the new flavor:

"It's really not that bad, I don't think it tastes bad."

"Is it just me who thinks it's delicious?"

Another felt it was not flavorful enough and found that adding Dongquan Chili Sauce made it zestier.

When asked for his take on the new pizza, Taiwanese actor Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) described it as "Michelin level." This prompted some netizens to suspect that he had been paid by the company to promote the new product, but he denied any deal with Pizza Hut, saying, "I really didn't even get a dime."



(Facebook, Baoyuan Commune 2.0 screenshot)