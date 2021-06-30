Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups

Taiwan hopes to move toward bilateral trade agreement

  571
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 17:54
Taiwan and the U.S. will set up joint working groups to discuss trade issues 

Taiwan and the U.S. will set up joint working groups to discuss trade issues  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the 11th round of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks Wednesday (June 30), Taiwan and the United States agreed to form working groups to discuss topics throughout the year, while Taiwan voiced interest in a bilateral trade agreement.

The two countries last held TIFA talks in 2016, with the latest round seen as a breakthrough. Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) led the Taiwanese side at Wednesday’s video conference, while the U.S. team was headed by Terrence McCartin, the assistant trade representative for China affairs.

After the talks, Trade Representative John Deng (鄧振中) described Taiwan-U.S. relations as so close that they could not be done justice by just one round of trade talks a year. Therefore, more frequent talks on a variety of subjects should be held, allowing for the relationship to grow even closer, CNA reported him as saying.

During his opening speech Wednesday morning, Deng expressed the hope that the TIFA talks could pave the way toward a bilateral trade agreement. Yang named the environment, labor, supply chains, and the removal of barriers to trade as some of the key topics for the discussions.
Trade and Investment Framework Agreement
TIFA
Taiwan-U.S. trade
trade talks
trade agreement
John Deng

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US
Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US
2021/06/30 10:49
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
2021/06/29 17:40
US 'looking forward' to upcoming trade talks with Taiwan
US 'looking forward' to upcoming trade talks with Taiwan
2021/06/29 11:25
UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement
UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement
2021/06/29 00:00
Taiwan sending deputy trade rep for US TIFA talks
Taiwan sending deputy trade rep for US TIFA talks
2021/06/28 13:07

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan