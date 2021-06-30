Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung said at Wednesday’s (June 30) COVID-19 briefing that the CECC is mulling reopening restaurants and night markets across the country on July 12, when the Level 3 alert is provisionally set to end, CNA reported.

Under the Level 3 alert, indoor dining is prohibited, which has dealt a blow to the nation’s foodservice industry.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has continued to dip lately, Chen said on Wednesday that the CECC is planning to draw up epidemic management guidance for restaurants and night markets that would allow them to reopen on July 12.

As some of Taipei’s night markets began to partially reopen on Tuesday, night markets and restaurants across the country are hoping they can follow suit, according to CNA.

The CECC head added that the next step is for the center to publish management guidelines as to how a possible reopening might work, then supervise the enforcement by related authorities.