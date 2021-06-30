Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12

Next step is to develop guidelines for possible reopening

  2406
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 17:36
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung said at Wednesday’s (June 30) COVID-19 briefing that the CECC is mulling reopening restaurants and night markets across the country on July 12, when the Level 3 alert is provisionally set to end, CNA reported.

Under the Level 3 alert, indoor dining is prohibited, which has dealt a blow to the nation’s foodservice industry.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has continued to dip lately, Chen said on Wednesday that the CECC is planning to draw up epidemic management guidance for restaurants and night markets that would allow them to reopen on July 12.

As some of Taipei’s night markets began to partially reopen on Tuesday, night markets and restaurants across the country are hoping they can follow suit, according to CNA.

The CECC head added that the next step is for the center to publish management guidelines as to how a possible reopening might work, then supervise the enforcement by related authorities.

CECC
Chen Shih-chung
indoor dinning
night market
COVID-19
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC
Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC
2021/06/30 19:18
Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
2021/06/30 17:54
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
2021/06/30 17:50
Taiwan businesses strengthen cybersecurity amid COVID outbreak
Taiwan businesses strengthen cybersecurity amid COVID outbreak
2021/06/30 16:08
Taiwan denies report Eswatini's king fled amid pro-democracy protests
Taiwan denies report Eswatini's king fled amid pro-democracy protests
2021/06/30 16:05

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan