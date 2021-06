The Latest: Fans from Britain won't be allowed into Rome

English supporters celebrate at 4TheFans Fan Park, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 after England's Harry Kane scored the second goal du... English supporters celebrate at 4TheFans Fan Park, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 after England's Harry Kane scored the second goal during the Euro 2020 round of 16 soccer championship match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Ukraine's players celebrate their victory in the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at the Hampden Park Stadiu... Ukraine's players celebrate their victory in the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Sweden and Ukraine at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)

Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, in London, Friday, Jun... Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Germany's players, right, stand for the national anthem of their country before the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England an... Germany's players, right, stand for the national anthem of their country before the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany, at Wembley stadium, in London, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Matthew Childs/Pool via AP)

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

The regional government of Lazio says no soccer fans coming from Britain will be allowed to attend England’s European Championship quarterfinal match against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday.

Current rules against the coronavirus pandemic mean anyone coming into Italy from Britain has to quarantine for five days and then have a negative test.

Rome is in Lazio and the regional government took the unusual step of publishing a statement in English on its social media channels.

The regional government says “the 5-day quarantine ordinance for all those coming from Great Britain is in force for reasons of contrast to the pandemic and the Delta variant.”

Italian media reports there will be extra checks on people traveling from England to make sure they are abiding by the rules.

___

The government in Ukraine has held a cabinet meeting in national soccer team shirts to celebrate the team reaching the European Championship quarterfinals.

Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 in extra time on Tuesday to reach the last eight for the first time.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal chaired the meeting in a shirt with team captain Andriy Yarmolenko’s No. 7. Other ministers wore team shirts in the national colors of yellow and blue. Ukraine next plays England on Saturday in Rome.

___

Scottish authorities have reported nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases linked to watching European Championship games in stadiums, public gatherings, pubs or private homes.

The data focuses on the first two weeks of Euro 2020 when the national team played two games at Hampden Park in Glasgow and one against England in London. The 1,991 coronavirus cases are only Scottish residents.

Public Health Scotland says 1,294 of the people infected had traveled to London for the England game on June 18. But it says only 397 of them were at Wembley Stadium for the match.

The PHS report found 55 cases connected to the fanzone in Glasgow. There were 38 positive tests linked to Scotland’s game against Croatia and 37 from the match against the Czech Republic.

Cases were tagged as being related to Euro 2020 even if the person attended an informal gathering. About three quarters of the cases were people between the ages of 20 and 39. Nine out of 10 infections involved men.

Public Health Scotland did not immediately respond to a question about how many of the people infected had been vaccinated.

___

Dutch public broadcaster NPO has apologized for wrongly subtitling the German national anthem when it was played before the team’s European Championship match against England in London.

The NPO subtitling department’s Twitter account says “the wrong verse was accidentally shown” and has apologized to viewers who were offended by the error.

The verse beginning “Deutschland, Deutschland ueber alles” was dropped in post-World War II Germany.

England beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports