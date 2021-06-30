Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts

Umi gave rise to efficient 'Umi-machi' vaccination method

  518
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 17:50
Japan's 'Umi-machi method' has resulted in speedy inoculations 

Japan's 'Umi-machi method' has resulted in speedy inoculations  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mayor of a Japanese town known for its efficient COVID-19 vaccination method is wishing Taiwan well with its own inoculation efforts, reports said Wednesday (June 30).

The city of Umi in the prefecture of Fukuoka has become synonymous with a faster method of inoculating its elderly citizens, CNA reported. While patients remain seated at a social distance from each other, a doctor or nurse swirls around on an office chair on wheels, moving from person to person, and spending only 20 seconds per inoculation.

The “Umi-machi method” (宇美町式) has spread from the town to gain popularity all over Japan, eventually also finding its way to Taiwan, where reports said it could help inoculate 70 people per half hour.

The island’s representative in Fukuoka, Chen Chung-cheng (陳忠正), visited Umi Wednesday, where he met the mayor. Chen praised the “Umi-machi method,” adding he hoped Taiwan could also speed up its inoculation campaign. The local mayor responded by saying the Taiwanese public could soon be safely vaccinated.
vaccination
Umi
Umi-machi method
Fukuoka
Taiwan-Japan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese minister says it's time to 'wake up' to deter Chinese aggression around Taiwan
Japanese minister says it's time to 'wake up' to deter Chinese aggression around Taiwan
2021/06/29 11:45
Taiwan ruling party calls out opposition's vaccine hypocrisy
Taiwan ruling party calls out opposition's vaccine hypocrisy
2021/06/28 16:01
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
Taiwan opens up 'vaccine leftovers' to all adults 18 and up
2021/06/25 16:09
Japan to donate 1 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan
Japan to donate 1 million more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan
2021/06/25 12:42
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
Taiwan's vaccine scheduling system completed
2021/06/24 17:30

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan