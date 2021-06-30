ESG Achievement Awards 2020: Completes a successful inaugural awards ceremony promoting sustainable development in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2021 - The results of ESG Achievement Awards 2020 were announced and presented at the inaugural awards ceremony today (29 June 2021) at the Hong Kong Productivity Council. The Awards recognises Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements in all industry sectors through 36 companies and 2 individuals.
The ESG Achievement Awards was founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) in year 2020 and with the support from Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited as Honoary Supporting Organization. It aims to recognise local companies for their progress in ESG and serve a larger focus to garner all of the best ESG practitioners to set Hong Kong's sustainability development benchmark across several industries.
Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, states "the Awards is an answer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's requirement for a listed company's ESG disclosure. And while this is a great step to the right direction, Hong Kong needs to catch up with and surpass its Western counterparts by building awareness, education and building a benchmark of best ESG-related practices".
Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury joined the award presentation ceremony as guest of honour, accompanied by Dr CHAN Pak Li, Bernard, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development as officiating guest. Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, states, "ESG is indeed one of the current Administration's key policy priorities, and we have rolled out a series of measures to develop ESG in Hong Kong".
The Awards sees companies within the developer and construction industry to be the most advanced in their sustainable development. Few Hong Kong's most prominent developers won the Diamond and Winner Awards trophies, including Henderson Land Development Company Limited, New World Development Limited, Sino Group and Chinachem Group. The award acknowledged their achievement as the ESG Leader and Outstanding Performer. Mr Pong continues, "to adopt the ESG practice is more than saving paper and electricity in your daily life.
We are looking forward the companies to adopting the ESG practice in their business nature."
The awards categorises its winners from listed companies, privately owned companies, NGOs, and SMEs. And it boasts a comprehensive line-up of jurors from varying industries, with Head Juror, Mr Vincent Pang, Managing Director of AVISTA Group taking the lead.
Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2020
The results are as follows:
|
Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation
|
The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|
Honorary ESG Elite
|
Dr Adrian CHENG Chi-Kong ,JP
Executive Vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer
New World Development Company Limited
|
Dr Jun MA
Chairman and President
Hong Kong Green Finance Association
|
A. ESG Benchmark Awards
|
Award Type
|
The ESG Leader
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
New World Development Limited
|
Diamond
|
Café de Coral Holdings Limited
|
Platinum
|
Champion REIT
|
Platinum
|
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
|
Platinum
|
Link Asset Management Limited
|
Platinum
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Platinum
|
China State Construction International Holdings Limited
|
Gold
|
Fosun International Limited
|
Gold
|
Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
|
New World Development Limited
|
Winner
|
Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Winner
|
Outstanding Performance in Governance
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Winner
|
Special ESG Awards
|
Award Type
|
The Outstanding ESG Performer of the Year
|
Chinachem Group
|
Diamond
|
Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited
|
Platinum
|
First Sentier Investors
|
Platinum
|
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited
|
Platinum
|
Landsea Green Properties Co.,Ltd.
|
Platinum
|
Redsun Properties Group Limited
|
Platinum
|
Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited
|
Platinum
|
Allied Sustainability and Environmental Consultants Group Limited
|
Gold
|
Analogue Holdings Limited
|
Gold
|
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited
|
Gold
|
The ESG Rising Star
|
1SOURCE LIMITED
|
Platinum
|
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited
|
Gold
|
Bonjour Holdings Limited
|
Gold
|
China Fordoo Holdings Limited
|
Gold
|
Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited
|
Gold
|
Multisoft Limited
|
Gold
|
The Hong Kong Association of Financial Advisors Limited
|
Gold
|
The Outstanding ESG Fund / ETF
|
Sun Life Asset Management (HK) Limited
|
Diamond
|
Haitong International Asset Management (HK) Limited
|
Platinum
|
Zeal Asset Management Limited
|
Platinum
|
The Outstanding NGO
|
Hong Kong Housing Society
|
Diamond
|
Dialogue In The Dark (HK) Foundation Limited
|
Platinum
|
Pok Oi Hospital
|
Platinum
|
Rotary Club of Admiralty Limited
|
Platinum
|
The Boys' and Girls' Clubs Association of Hong Kong
|
Platinum
|
Fruit Tree Charity Limited
|
Silver
|
Outstanding ESG Company - Criteria set by Fund Managers
|
Award Type
|
Analogue Holdings Limited
|
Diamond
|
Chinachem Group
|
Diamond
|
New World Development Limited
|
Diamond
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
Canvest Environmental Protection Group Company Limited
|
Platinum
|
Champion REIT
|
Platinum
|
Hong Kong Housing Society
|
Platinum
|
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited
|
Platinum
|
Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited
|
Platinum
|
Bonjour Holdings Limited
|
Silver
|
Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Limited
|
Silver
|
Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited
|
Silver
About IESGB
The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation. Its endeavors is to elevate stakeholder's awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.
