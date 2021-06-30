Taiwan businesses strengthen cybersecurity amid COVID outbreak

Taiwanese businesses understand the need for tighter cybersecurity in the age of COVID, a survey finds Taiwanese businesses understand the need for tighter cybersecurity in the age of COVID, a survey finds (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two-thirds of Taiwanese businesses have strengthened their online security as working from home becomes more common in the era of COVID-19, according to a survey published by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Wednesday (June 30).

The cybersecurity firm conducted the online survey in April, interviewing 300 IT decision-makers in eight major sectors, CNA reported.

A proportion of 60 percent of respondents expressed concern about the new threats brought about by reliance on cloud services, while 59 percent said they found it difficult to supervise staff working from home. The safety of employees using their home computer and Internet system to access company networks also worried 57 percent of respondents, the survey said.

The businesses addressed these perceived threats by speeding up their digital transformation, offering IT courses, and spending more than 40 percent of their budget on cybersecurity measures, according to Palo Alto Networks.