5 residents of building in heart of Taiwan's Kaohsiung test positive for COVID

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Concerns of a new cluster infection in Kaohsiung are rising as five people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in an apartment building in the heart of the city.

On Tuesday (June 29), reports surfaced that residents in an apartment tower in Kaoshiung's Fengshan District had tested positive for the virus. The Kaohsiung City Government took swift action, having all of the building's residents undergo testing and enter quarantine in epidemic prevention hotels.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that five building residents have tested positive for COVID-19. He said the cases are from two households, one on the third floor and the other on the seventh floor.

Chen said that two cases were tied to a cluster infection in Kaohsiung's Renwu District. All 146 residents have entered quarantine and have received negative results from PCR tests, while 50 workplace colleagues of these residents have also tested negative for the virus.

As part of expanded testing, 35 people working in nearby businesses underwent rapid screening, as did 245 people from the surrounding community. All of these persons have tested negative for the virus.

Because the people in the two households infected do not know each other, the health department is concerned that they may have been infected in a public area, such as the elevator. Chen said that because there were cases on multiple floors and there was a possibility the virus was spreading in public areas, it was necessary to evacuate the entire building.