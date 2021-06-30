Alexa
New Taipei City confirms 5 COVID cases at retail center

70 employees of businesses in Sanchong District's Tomson Plaza asked to isolate at home

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 15:05
Media vehicles outside Tomson Plaza in New Taipei City on Wednesday (Facebook, webtaigoods123 photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five employees at a company based in the Tomson Plaza retail center in Sanchong District have been confirmed as COVID-19 cases, the New Taipei City Government said Wednesday (June 30).

Businesses in the center are being required to test all their staff for the coronavirus, and the entire building has been disinfected, CNA reported.

A total of 70 people working on the center’s sixth floor have been asked to isolate at home, while two rounds of rapid testing of staff on the seventh floor have turned out negative, according to the New Taipei health authorities. The employees have been asked to start monitoring their own health.

The tests started on Monday (June 28) and will be completed on Wednesday.

Wednesday saw another New Taipei City retail center, the much larger Mega City shopping mall in Banqiao District, shut down for disinfection after one salesperson was confirmed with COVID-19.
