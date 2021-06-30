Alexa
Taiwan’s Asus releases ZenFone 8 in US

Asus’ new compact smartphone starts at US$629

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 14:52
Asus ZenFone 8 (Asus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus has launched its pocket-sized ZenFone 8 in the U.S. after unveiling the phone in mid-May.

According to its website, Asus will be offering two versions of the phone. The first version, which comes with 128 GB of storage, will cost US$629, while the 256 GB version is priced at US$699.

The phone has a 5.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint reader. It runs on a Snapdragon 888 and comes with 8GB of RAM.

Designed to fit comfortably in one hand, the ZenFone 8 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30-watt wired charging but does not offer wireless charging. It has two rear cameras: a 64 MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front of the device features a 12 MP punch-hole selfie camera.

According to The Verge, both versions will work with AT&T and T-Mobile networks, but not Verizon. Asus released the larger ZenFone 8 Flip in May; however, the company currently does not plan to release it in the U.S.
