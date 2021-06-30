Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (June 30) reported 55 new local COVID-19 cases, one case more than the 54 reported the day before.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 55 new local cases and one imported case. He also announced five deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 648.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 30 males and 25 females between the ages of five and 80, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 20-29. Of these cases, 23 were in New Taipei City, 22 in Taipei City, five in Taoyuan City, two each in Kaohsiung City and Miaoli County, and one in Pingtung County,

Epidemiological investigations have determined that of these cases, 31 are from known sources and two are from unknown sources. The other 22 are still under investigation.

COVID deaths

Chen said the five coronavirus-related deaths reported on Wednesday include three men and two women between the ages of 60 and 70. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 24-June 16.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 25 and June 18, while the dates of death ranged from June 25-28.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 13,495 cases announced between May 11 and June 28, 10,196 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from isolation has reached 75.6 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the day's sole imported infection, case No. 14,875, is an Indian man in his 30s who came to Taiwan from India on June 27. He was tested upon arrival and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 30.

He has been asymptomatic since his arrival in Taiwan. The health department has listed one contact, who has been told to enter self-health monitoring.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,347,513 COVID-19 tests, with 1,331,329 coming back negative. Out of the 14,804 confirmed cases, 1,172 were imported, 14,755 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 102 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 648 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 640 deaths from local infections, 329 were in New Taipei City, 246 in Taipei, 21 in Keelung, 18 in Taoyuan, 10 in Changhua County, four each in Taichung City and Hsinchu County, two each in Yilan County and Hualien County, and one each in Miaoli County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.