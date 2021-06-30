Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan deploys 6 new Black Hawk helicopters for nighttime rescue missions

Black Hawks equipped with sophisticated thermal imaging, communication systems

  772
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 13:51
NASC stationing six Black Hawk helicopters in Kaohsiung for rescue missions. (NASC photo) 

NASC stationing six Black Hawk helicopters in Kaohsiung for rescue missions. (NASC photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of the Interior’s National Airborne Service Corps (NASC) will start using its six new Black Hawk helicopters, which are able to conduct nighttime rescue missions at sea, on Thursday (July 1).

Their deployment follows six months of crew training, CNA reported. The six choppers arrived in Kaohsiung last October, the last batch of 15 transferred by the Ministry of National Defense for use in rescue missions.

Now painted red, the helicopters have been fitted with thermal imaging systems to detect body heat, as well as radar and satellite communication systems, the NASC said. The additions will allow crews to conduct search missions at night over the ocean and will boost their rescue capabilities, according to officials.

Taiwan procured 60 Black Hawk helicopters from the United States in 2010, with half destined for the Army and 15 each for the NASC and the Air Force Rescue Group. While the six new ones are stationed in Kaohsiung, the NASC’s other nine Black Hawks are stationed in Taichung, Hualien, and Taitung.
Black Hawk
National Airborne Service Corps
NASC
rescue
rescue mission
rescue at sea
helicopter
Ministry of the Interior

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Air Force buys 96 Sarbe personal locator beacons from France
Taiwan Air Force buys 96 Sarbe personal locator beacons from France
2021/06/25 14:03
Taiwan recorded more deaths than births in January-May period
Taiwan recorded more deaths than births in January-May period
2021/06/10 17:45
Taiwan gets 6 new Black Hawk rescue helicopters
Taiwan gets 6 new Black Hawk rescue helicopters
2021/05/22 17:10
Taiwan Army makes budget preparations for hangar construction at Taitung's Fengnian Airport
Taiwan Army makes budget preparations for hangar construction at Taitung's Fengnian Airport
2021/04/11 16:39
Taiwan weighing necessity of changing national emblem
Taiwan weighing necessity of changing national emblem
2021/03/30 11:22

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan