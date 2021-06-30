Alexa
Finland backs Taiwan's international participation in latest China report

Finnish foreign ministry says Taiwan's participation benefits global community

  1399
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 14:33
Finland's Governmental Action Plan on China (MFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released an updated version of its white paper on China titled “Governmental Action Plan on China,” emphasizing support for Taiwan’s international participation for the first time.

The latest China policy report, released on June 8, analyzes Finland’s relations with China through a human rights-centric lens, in accordance with Helsinki’s foreign and security policies.

Under the section “Finland’s approach to and cooperation with China,” the report states that the EU and Finland are committed to their respective one-China policies, which recognize Beijing as the sole representative of China and do not allow formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It also stresses the importance of peaceful cross-strait relations.

The report says that Finland considers Taiwan to be a robust democracy with shared values, therefore making cooperation in economy, trade, education, culture, science, technology, welfare, and health a “natural” choice. Though Helsinki has various bilateral exchanges with Taiwan, it does not have a position on Taiwan’s international status, the document states.

Nevertheless, Finland “supports Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, which benefits the international community as a whole,” according to the Nordic country's foreign ministry.

The ministry said that “Finland's Governmental Action Plan on China provides an overall assessment of Finland’s relations and cooperation with China, their significance and future direction,” adding that it is a basic framework for the country’s cooperation with China that is intended to be long-lasting.
Updated : 2021-07-01 03:31 GMT+08:00

