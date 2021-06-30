New Taipei department store closes after reporting COVID case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A department store in northern Taiwan was shuttered for one day on Wednesday (June 30) for disinfection after a saleswoman tested positive for COVID-19.

Located in New Taipei, a hotspot in the nation's local outbreak since mid-May, the Mega City Banqiao department store is conducting rapid testing on its workers in light of the incident. The retailer has undergone sterilization three times between June 27 and 30, according to a Facebook statement.

The saleswoman in question was confirmed to have contracted COVID following a PCR test that was mandatory because members of her family had tested positive, CNA cited New Taipei City’s Department of Health as saying. The source of transmission has been linked to cases at Taipei's Huannan Market, wrote UDN.

Rapid testing of the employees is being carried out by Banqiao District's Far Eastern Memorial Hospital starting Wednesday afternoon. The department store and the hospital are both owned by Far Eastern Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan.