AP PHOTOS: China's Communist Party marks centenary

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 12:31
Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong smiles and waves in 1969. Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous h...
In this May 2, 1949, file photo, a column of Chinese Communist light tanks enter the streets of Beijing, formerly known as Peking, which are filled wi...
Crowds holding posters of China's Communist Party leader Mao Zedong fill the street of a city in China, celebrating the triumph of the Communist revol...
In this July 19, 1962, file photo, smiling Mao Zedong, chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, chats with villagers in an agricultural co-op during a...
In this Sept. 14, 1966, file photo, portraits of Mao Zedong, Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, and books of his sayings, are held during a publ...
In this Jan. 23, 1967, file photo, young workers gather outside a factory waving copies of the collected writings of Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedo...
In this Feb. 21, 1972, file photo, Chinese communist party leader Mao Zedong, left, and U.S. President Richard Nixon shake hands as they meet in Beiji...
In this Sept. 9, 1985, file photo, female machinists work in a precision valve factory in Wuzhong, China. Mao made improvements of women's issues a ma...
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, a cargo truck drives amid stacked shipping containers at the Yangshan port in Shanghai. Since seizing power amid c...
In this early June 4, 1989, file photo, civilians with rocks stand on a military armored vehicle near Chang'an Boulevard in Beijing as violence escala...
In this June 30, 1997, file photo, members of the combined Chinese Armed Forces color guard raise the Chinese flag at the Hong Kong convention center ...
In this June 5, 1989, file photo, Chinese troops and tanks gather in Beijing, one day after the military crackdown that ended a seven week pro-democra...
In this Oct. 1, 1999, file photo, a convoy of Chinese-made rocket launcher trucks moves through Tiananmen Square in Beijing. The Communist Party's $36...
In this Oct. 25, 2008, file photo, tens of thousands of Taiwan supporters rally to denounce China in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan's Ma and China's Xi are th...
In this Oct. 16, 2003, file photo, crew carry the first Chinese astronaut Yang Liwei, center, after landing on the Inner Mongolian grasslands of north...
In this Dec. 10, 2014, file photo, protesters stand on a barricade at the occupied area outside government headquarters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's dwin...
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in w...
In this May 31, 2021, file photo, monks walk along a sidewalk path lined with Chinese flags at the Tibetan Buddhist College near Lhasa in western Chin...
In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Chinese communists party cadres attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Party Congress held at the Great Hall of th...
In this Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, a worker takes a porcelain plate bearing an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping for a customer which on display t...
In this April 26, 2019, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping raises his glass and proposes a toast during the welcome banquet for visiting leaders...
In this Nov. 7, 2012, file photo, a Chinese paramilitary officer stands guard in the Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Since seizing power amid civil war i...

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is marking its centenary with fireworks and fanfare.

Since seizing power amid civil war in 1949, the party has undergone a tumultuous history, but president and party leader Xi Jinping is emphasizing the country’s rise to economic, military and diplomatic power over the past four decades since reforms were enacted.

Commemorations are to continue through Thursday’s anniversary of the party’s founding as an underground political movement in 1921.

Going unmentioned are the disasters brought under the founder of the Communist state, Mao Zedong, as well as the bloody military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

In the decades since, China has risen to become the world’s second largest economy, has placed a space station into orbit and expanded its economic and political influence throughout Asia and the world as part of what the party calls the country's “great rejuvenation.”

Those who oppose the party’s complete control over political life have been imprisoned or intimidated into silence, while heavy-handed policies have been implemented to quell activism among ethnic minorities in Tibet, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia.

Free speech and political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong have been reined in, while China is sending growing sorties of fighter jets around Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy it claims as its own territory and threatens to invade.

