AP PHOTOS: China's Communist Party marks centenary

In this Feb. 21, 1972, file photo, Chinese communist party leader Mao Zedong, left, and U.S. President Richard Nixon shake hands as they meet in Beiji... In this Feb. 21, 1972, file photo, Chinese communist party leader Mao Zedong, left, and U.S. President Richard Nixon shake hands as they meet in Beijing, China. Tossed into the middle of a potential thawing in U.S. relations with China, Judy Bochenski and her American ping pong teammates helped deliver one of the great diplomatic coups of their time. Their hastily arranged trip for exhibitions in three Chinese cities helped part the Red Curtain and open the way to a new world order that included China. It worked so well that President Richard Nixon would get on Air Force One the next year to make a state visit to China that enthralled the world. (AP Photo, File)