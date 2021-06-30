Taiwan’s MediaTek opens up top 5G chip for customization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek is opening up the architecture of its high-end 5G Dimensity 1200 chips, allowing phone makers to customize several elements for their smartphones.

Dubbed the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, MediaTek will give brands the ability to tweak five dimensions of the Dimensity 1200 to suit their preferences. The new initiative will allow phone manufacturers to customize multimedia, multiprocessing, AI, cameras, and connectivity.

In terms of multimedia, phone companies will be able to use their own display and rendering algorithms, according to PC Magazine. The open architecture will allow multiprocessing customization by letting brands assign custom workloads to different parts of the chip.

As for cameras, MediaTek has opened the image signal processor, allowing for changes to the visual processing engine, which controls image stabilization, depth mapping, colors, and other camera features, according to Digital Trends. Regarding connectivity, phone makers will be able to use their own Bluetooth feature profiles.

MediaTek recently became the world's biggest smartphone chip supplier, overtaking Qualcomm, by focusing on 5G chips for cheaper 5G smartphones (below US$150) and capturing a bigger share of the 4G segment. With its Dimensity 1200 series, MediaTek is looking to make inroads in the high-end 5G market, which is still dominated by Qualcomm.