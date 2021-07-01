Tropical Storm Enrique misses direct hit on Baja resorts

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — What had been the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season fell below tropical storm force on Wednesday after brushing past the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and missing a direct hit on the beach resorts there.

Enrique’s maximum sustained winds were down to 35 mph (55 kph) Wednesday morning, with its core centered about 35 miles northeast of the Baja California Sur state capital of La Paz. It was heading northwest up the Gulf of California at 7 mph (11 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was expected to cross the Baja peninsula later Wednesday and dissipate on Thursday.

Mexican officials in Baja California Sur state had closed the ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo to smaller boats as well the ports of Los Barriles and La Paz, while city officials in Los Cabos prepared to open shelters in case of flooding. Forecasters said the storm could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in the state, with localized amounts of as much as 4 inches.

Enrique became the Pacific season's first hurricane Saturday, but it stayed at sea while brushing past the Cabo Corrientes bulge on Mexico's southwestern coast Sunday night and then heading for Baja California.