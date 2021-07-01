Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tropical Storm Enrique misses direct hit on Baja resorts

By Associated Press
2021/07/01 00:09
Tropical Storm Enrique misses direct hit on Baja resorts

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — What had been the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season fell below tropical storm force on Wednesday after brushing past the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula and missing a direct hit on the beach resorts there.

Enrique’s maximum sustained winds were down to 35 mph (55 kph) Wednesday morning, with its core centered about 35 miles northeast of the Baja California Sur state capital of La Paz. It was heading northwest up the Gulf of California at 7 mph (11 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was expected to cross the Baja peninsula later Wednesday and dissipate on Thursday.

Mexican officials in Baja California Sur state had closed the ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo to smaller boats as well the ports of Los Barriles and La Paz, while city officials in Los Cabos prepared to open shelters in case of flooding. Forecasters said the storm could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain in the state, with localized amounts of as much as 4 inches.

Enrique became the Pacific season's first hurricane Saturday, but it stayed at sea while brushing past the Cabo Corrientes bulge on Mexico's southwestern coast Sunday night and then heading for Baja California.

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza