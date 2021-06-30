Taipei citizens show enthusiasm for Moderna vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei citizens enthusiastically booked Moderna vaccination appointments online on Wednesday (June 30), the first day the option became available.

Taipei opened up online bookings for 87,136 doses of Moderna vaccines at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a statement by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Facebook, over 55,000 people made reservations before 11 a.m.

The Moderna vaccine, which is 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection after two doses, is now available for Taipei seniors over 72 years old and Indigenous people over 55 years old.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) noted that this is the fourth wave of Taipei’s vaccination drive and that the online booking system remains stable, per UDN.

Tsai explained that there are 254 sites open to provide vaccination, including 208 private clinics, 34 hospitals, as well as other facilities. This vaccination round will run from July 2-5.

He emphasized that the Taipei City Government is already preparing for the next round, so there is no need to worry if people miss this opportunity.

Additionally, 410,000 doses of Moderna vaccines purchased by the government will arrive in Taiwan at around 5 p.m on Wednesday, according to Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center.