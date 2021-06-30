Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taipei citizens show enthusiasm for Moderna vaccines

Taipei citizens rush to book Moderna vaccination appointments online

  2754
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 15:40
Taipei citizens show great enthusiasm for Moderna vaccine. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Taipei citizens show great enthusiasm for Moderna vaccine. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei citizens enthusiastically booked Moderna vaccination appointments online on Wednesday (June 30), the first day the option became available.

Taipei opened up online bookings for 87,136 doses of Moderna vaccines at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a statement by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Facebook, over 55,000 people made reservations before 11 a.m.

The Moderna vaccine, which is 94.1% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection after two doses, is now available for Taipei seniors over 72 years old and Indigenous people over 55 years old.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) noted that this is the fourth wave of Taipei’s vaccination drive and that the online booking system remains stable, per UDN.

Tsai explained that there are 254 sites open to provide vaccination, including 208 private clinics, 34 hospitals, as well as other facilities. This vaccination round will run from July 2-5.

He emphasized that the Taipei City Government is already preparing for the next round, so there is no need to worry if people miss this opportunity.

Additionally, 410,000 doses of Moderna vaccines purchased by the government will arrive in Taiwan at around 5 p.m on Wednesday, according to Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center.

Moderna vaccine
Taipei
Taiwan
vaccines
pandemic
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC
Mix-and-match trials of AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines to be sanctioned in Taiwan: CECC
2021/06/30 19:18
Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
2021/06/30 17:54
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
2021/06/30 17:50
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
2021/06/30 17:36
Taiwan businesses strengthen cybersecurity amid COVID outbreak
Taiwan businesses strengthen cybersecurity amid COVID outbreak
2021/06/30 16:08

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza