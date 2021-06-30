Alexa
Tom ends Marquez no-hit bid leading off 9th

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 11:01
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez heads to the dugout after retiring the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tues...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez reacts after retiring Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseba...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez works against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 29, 2021, i...
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez, center, is congratulated by teammates after he scored on a single hit by Charlie Blackmon off Pittsb...

DENVER (AP) — Ka’ai Tom singled to right leading off the ninth inning, for the first hit by the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies' Germán Márquez on Tuesday night.

Only two runners had reached for the Prates before then: Jacob Stallings was hit in the left ribs by a knuckle-curve with a 1-2 count and one out in the second inning, and Phillip Evans checked his swing and walked on a 3-2 slider that went low and outside with one out in the fifth. Kevin Newman then grounded into an inning ending double play.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

