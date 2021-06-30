Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|Los Angeles
|021
|020
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|New York
|140
|501
|00x
|—
|11
|11
|1
Heaney, Hoyt (4), J.Guerra (5), Quintana (6), Claudio (8) and Stassi; Taillon, Cortes Jr. (6), A.Abreu (8) and G.Sánchez. W_Taillon 3-4. L_Heaney 4-6. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Iglesias (0), Ohtani (28). New York, G.Sánchez (14), Judge (1), Andújar (0).
___
|Seattle
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|020
|013
|30x
|—
|9
|15
|1
Flexen, Montero (6), Vest (7), Y.Ramirez (8) and T.Murphy; Ray, Mayza (7), J.Barnes (8), Saucedo (9) and McGuire. W_Ray 6-3. L_Montero 5-3. HRs_Seattle, France (8). Toronto, Bichette (15), Semien (19).
___
|Kansas City
|110
|220
|000
|—
|6
|13
|1
|Boston
|201
|202
|00x
|—
|7
|12
|1
Keller, Brentz (6), Holland (7) and S.Perez; Pivetta, Rios (5), Hernandez (7), Ottavino (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Rios 2-0. L_Brentz 2-1. Sv_M.Barnes (18). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (8), M.Taylor (7), O'Hearn (6).
___
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|301
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|102
|040
|00x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Maeda, Coulombe (5), Duffey (7) and Jeffers; Giolito, Marshall (7), Burr (7), Hendriks (9) and Collins. W_Giolito 6-5. L_Maeda 3-3. Sv_Hendriks (21). HRs_Minnesota, Donaldson (12).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|020
|154
|—
|13
|16
|0
|Houston
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
Lakins Sr., Plutko (2), A.Wells (4), Tate (7) and Wynns; Urquidy, Scrubb (2), Raley (5), Garza Jr. (6), Stanek (7), B.Taylor (8), R.García (9) and Maldonado. W_A.Wells 1-0. L_Garza Jr. 0-2. Sv_Tate (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (14), Santander (0), R.Urías (3), Wynns (0).
___
|Texas
|000
|111
|002
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Oakland
|100
|100
|002
|—
|4
|7
|1
Foltynewicz, J.Rodríguez (8), Kennedy (9) and Heim; Kaprielian, Romo (7), Wendelken (8), Acevedo (9) and S.Murphy. W_Foltynewicz 2-7. L_Kaprielian 4-2. Sv_Kennedy (14). HRs_Texas, Gallo (18), Solak (9). Oakland, M.Chapman (11), Lowrie (2), Moreland (0).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|011
|001
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Washington
|310
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|8
|1
R.Hill, Kittredge (7), Springs (8) and Zunino; Ross, Clay (7), Voth (8), Hand (9) and Gomes. W_Ross 5-7. L_R.Hill 6-3. Sv_Hand (18). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (16), Zunino (17). Washington, Schwarber (25), Soto (0), V.Robles (1).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|001
|20x
|—
|4
|3
|0
Tr.Rogers, Bender (6), Bass (7), Pop (8) and Alfaro; Velasquez, Brogdon (8), Alvarado (8) and Realmuto. W_Velasquez 3-2. L_Tr.Rogers 7-5. Sv_Alvarado (3). HRs_Miami, Duvall (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (17).
___
|San Diego
|210
|200
|000
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|120
|000
|—
|4
|8
|2
Stammen, Ni.Ramirez (3), Crismatt (5), A.Adams (5), Johnson (6), Pomeranz (7), Pagán (8), Melancon (9) and Caratini; Santillan, Hendrix (4), Osich (4), Warren (5), Garrett (6), Doolittle (7), Brach (8), Hembree (9) and Stephenson. W_Pagán 4-0. L_Santillan 1-2. Sv_Melancon (25). HRs_San Diego, Pham (2). Cincinnati, Winker (19).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|400
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Megill, Dr.Smith (6), May (7), Lugo (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann; Morton, Minter (7), Greene (8), Matzek (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Dr.Smith 3-1. L_Minter 1-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (17). HRs_New York, McCann (7). Atlanta, Albies (3).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|100
|100
|00x
|—
|2
|2
|0
Davies, Wieck (5), K.Thompson (6), Winkler (7), Morgan (8) and Wills.Contreras; Woodruff, Suter (7), Cousins (7), Boxberger (8), Hader (9) and Piña, Narváez. W_Woodruff 7-3. L_Davies 5-5. Sv_Hader (20).
___
|Arizona
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|021
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|1
C.Smith, Peacock (6), No.Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8) and Vogt; Martínez, G.Cabrera (7), A.Miller (7), A.Reyes (8) and Molina. W_Martínez 4-9. L_C.Smith 2-4. Sv_A.Reyes (19). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (1).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|1
|Colorado
|020
|032
|10x
|—
|8
|15
|0
De Jong, Ponce (6) and Stallings; Márquez, and El.Díaz. W_Márquez 7-6. L_De Jong 0-3. HRs_Colorado, El.Díaz (1).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|3
|1
Gausman, Álvarez (6), Littell (7), Brebbia (8) and Posey; Buehler, J.Kelly (7), Jansen (9) and W.Smith. W_Buehler 8-1. L_Gausman 8-2. Sv_Jansen (20). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (3).