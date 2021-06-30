Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles 021 020 000 — 5 10 0 New York 140 501 00x — 11 11 1

Heaney, Hoyt (4), J.Guerra (5), Quintana (6), Claudio (8) and Stassi; Taillon, Cortes Jr. (6), A.Abreu (8) and G.Sánchez. W_Taillon 3-4. L_Heaney 4-6. HRs_Los Angeles, J.Iglesias (0), Ohtani (28). New York, G.Sánchez (14), Judge (1), Andújar (0).

___

Seattle 000 003 000 — 3 8 0 Toronto 020 013 30x — 9 15 1

Flexen, Montero (6), Vest (7), Y.Ramirez (8) and T.Murphy; Ray, Mayza (7), J.Barnes (8), Saucedo (9) and McGuire. W_Ray 6-3. L_Montero 5-3. HRs_Seattle, France (8). Toronto, Bichette (15), Semien (19).

___

Kansas City 110 220 000 — 6 13 1 Boston 201 202 00x — 7 12 1

Keller, Brentz (6), Holland (7) and S.Perez; Pivetta, Rios (5), Hernandez (7), Ottavino (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Rios 2-0. L_Brentz 2-1. Sv_M.Barnes (18). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (8), M.Taylor (7), O'Hearn (6).

___

Minnesota 200 000 301 — 6 8 0 Chicago 102 040 00x — 7 9 0

Maeda, Coulombe (5), Duffey (7) and Jeffers; Giolito, Marshall (7), Burr (7), Hendriks (9) and Collins. W_Giolito 6-5. L_Maeda 3-3. Sv_Hendriks (21). HRs_Minnesota, Donaldson (12).

___

Baltimore 100 020 154 — 13 16 0 Houston 010 020 000 — 3 7 0

Lakins Sr., Plutko (2), A.Wells (4), Tate (7) and Wynns; Urquidy, Scrubb (2), Raley (5), Garza Jr. (6), Stanek (7), B.Taylor (8), R.García (9) and Maldonado. W_A.Wells 1-0. L_Garza Jr. 0-2. Sv_Tate (1). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (14), Santander (0), R.Urías (3), Wynns (0).

___

Texas 000 111 002 — 5 9 0 Oakland 100 100 002 — 4 7 1

Foltynewicz, J.Rodríguez (8), Kennedy (9) and Heim; Kaprielian, Romo (7), Wendelken (8), Acevedo (9) and S.Murphy. W_Foltynewicz 2-7. L_Kaprielian 4-2. Sv_Kennedy (14). HRs_Texas, Gallo (18), Solak (9). Oakland, M.Chapman (11), Lowrie (2), Moreland (0).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 000 011 001 — 3 8 0 Washington 310 000 00x — 4 8 1

R.Hill, Kittredge (7), Springs (8) and Zunino; Ross, Clay (7), Voth (8), Hand (9) and Gomes. W_Ross 5-7. L_R.Hill 6-3. Sv_Hand (18). HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (16), Zunino (17). Washington, Schwarber (25), Soto (0), V.Robles (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 000 000 012 — 3 4 0 Philadelphia 100 001 20x — 4 3 0

Tr.Rogers, Bender (6), Bass (7), Pop (8) and Alfaro; Velasquez, Brogdon (8), Alvarado (8) and Realmuto. W_Velasquez 3-2. L_Tr.Rogers 7-5. Sv_Alvarado (3). HRs_Miami, Duvall (4). Philadelphia, Hoskins (17).

___

San Diego 210 200 000 — 5 12 0 Cincinnati 100 120 000 — 4 8 2

Stammen, Ni.Ramirez (3), Crismatt (5), A.Adams (5), Johnson (6), Pomeranz (7), Pagán (8), Melancon (9) and Caratini; Santillan, Hendrix (4), Osich (4), Warren (5), Garrett (6), Doolittle (7), Brach (8), Hembree (9) and Stephenson. W_Pagán 4-0. L_Santillan 1-2. Sv_Melancon (25). HRs_San Diego, Pham (2). Cincinnati, Winker (19).

___

New York 000 000 400 — 4 7 0 Atlanta 000 030 000 — 3 6 0

Megill, Dr.Smith (6), May (7), Lugo (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and McCann; Morton, Minter (7), Greene (8), Matzek (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Dr.Smith 3-1. L_Minter 1-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (17). HRs_New York, McCann (7). Atlanta, Albies (3).

___

Chicago 000 100 000 — 1 6 2 Milwaukee 100 100 00x — 2 2 0

Davies, Wieck (5), K.Thompson (6), Winkler (7), Morgan (8) and Wills.Contreras; Woodruff, Suter (7), Cousins (7), Boxberger (8), Hader (9) and Piña, Narváez. W_Woodruff 7-3. L_Davies 5-5. Sv_Hader (20).

___

Arizona 000 001 100 — 2 6 1 St. Louis 000 021 00x — 3 6 1

C.Smith, Peacock (6), No.Ramirez (7), Mantiply (8) and Vogt; Martínez, G.Cabrera (7), A.Miller (7), A.Reyes (8) and Molina. W_Martínez 4-9. L_C.Smith 2-4. Sv_A.Reyes (19). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (1).

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 1 1 Colorado 020 032 10x — 8 15 0

De Jong, Ponce (6) and Stallings; Márquez, and El.Díaz. W_Márquez 7-6. L_De Jong 0-3. HRs_Colorado, El.Díaz (1).

___

San Francisco 000 000 100 — 1 3 0 Los Angeles 201 000 00x — 3 3 1

Gausman, Álvarez (6), Littell (7), Brebbia (8) and Posey; Buehler, J.Kelly (7), Jansen (9) and W.Smith. W_Buehler 8-1. L_Gausman 8-2. Sv_Jansen (20). HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (3).