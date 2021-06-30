Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US

TIFA meeting will involve discussions on supply chain issues, import-export procedures

  923
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/30 10:49
Cabinet OTN Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni

Cabinet OTN Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 11th round of Taiwan-U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks was kicked off virtually Wednesday morning (June 30) by the Cabinet Office of Trade Negotiations (OTN) and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The two sides are covering topics including intellectual property rights, digital trade, pharmaceuticals and medical materials, trade, regulation transparency, investment, and supply chain issues, CNA reported. Since the signing of the TIFA in 1994, there have been 10 bilateral meetings, with the most recent one taking place in 2016.

In regard to supply chain issues, the two countries will explore how they can expand cooperation. Washington previously listed semiconductors as a key industry that will provide an opportunity for Taiwan, which is renowned for its semiconductor manufacturing prowess, to shine, according to CNA.

Whether Washington can help Taipei gain permission to produce American vaccines will also be an important topic, as COVID-19 jab production capacity has become a global concern.

Additionally, the meeting will feature discussions on how to streamline import and export procedures for vaccines and medical supplies. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) pointed out that this would benefit future pandemic prevention efforts.

Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and outgoing American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen will open the round of talks, while OTN Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) and Assistant USTR for China Affairs Terrence J. McCartin will represent Taiwan and the U.S., respectively.
Taiwan
U.S.
TIFA
Cabinet Office of Trade Negotiations
trade
supply chain
vaccines
USTR

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
Taiwan and US agree to form trade working groups
2021/06/30 17:54
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
2021/06/30 17:50
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
Taiwan’s CECC mulls reopening restaurants, night markets on July 12
2021/06/30 17:36
Taiwan denies report Eswatini's king fled amid pro-democracy protests
Taiwan denies report Eswatini's king fled amid pro-democracy protests
2021/06/30 16:05
Taipei citizens show enthusiasm for Moderna vaccines
Taipei citizens show enthusiasm for Moderna vaccines
2021/06/30 15:40

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza