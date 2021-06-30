Taiwan kicks off trade talks with US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 11th round of Taiwan-U.S. Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks was kicked off virtually Wednesday morning (June 30) by the Cabinet Office of Trade Negotiations (OTN) and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The two sides are covering topics including intellectual property rights, digital trade, pharmaceuticals and medical materials, trade, regulation transparency, investment, and supply chain issues, CNA reported. Since the signing of the TIFA in 1994, there have been 10 bilateral meetings, with the most recent one taking place in 2016.

In regard to supply chain issues, the two countries will explore how they can expand cooperation. Washington previously listed semiconductors as a key industry that will provide an opportunity for Taiwan, which is renowned for its semiconductor manufacturing prowess, to shine, according to CNA.

Whether Washington can help Taipei gain permission to produce American vaccines will also be an important topic, as COVID-19 jab production capacity has become a global concern.

Additionally, the meeting will feature discussions on how to streamline import and export procedures for vaccines and medical supplies. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) pointed out that this would benefit future pandemic prevention efforts.

Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and outgoing American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen will open the round of talks, while OTN Deputy Trade Representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) and Assistant USTR for China Affairs Terrence J. McCartin will represent Taiwan and the U.S., respectively.