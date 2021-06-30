Breakthroughs International Conference Malaysia 2021 gathers kinesiology practitioners online globally for the first time ever

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 June 2021 - Breakthroughs International Conference Malaysia 2021 (BTiC 2021) is set to bring together experts, consultants and learners alike in the field of kinesiology for its first-ever global online conference. Taking place from 29 July to 1 Aug 2021, BTiC 2021 will feature some 30 leading expert practitioners of various movement methodologies for optimal neurological development and physical wellbeing.













Hosted by Malaysia Brain Gym® Association, BTiC 2021 features dozens of related topics such as The Crispiani Method, Classical Movement, Balanced Diet, Neurobiological Foundation, Co-regulation and many others. These will be especially beneficial to Brain Gym® and MBL professionals, educationists and parents of school-age children, including those who have special needs.





Conference Keynote Speakers include:

Dr Paul and Gail Dennison, Brain Gym® and Educational Kinesiology Developers, USA, presenting on Brain Gym® Games for Kids of All Ages,

Prof Piero Crispiani and Dr Eleonora Palmieri, Italy, co-presenting on Cognitive Motor Training (CMT) and Champion Pressing Practices for Neuro-activation,

Kim Barthel, Occupational Therapist, Canada, presenting on Movement and Play as Neurobiological Foundation,

Ron Jones, Historical Kinesiologist and Physical & Health Educator, USA, presenting on exercise as the key to good physical and emotional health,

Dr Ng Meng Lek, Educational Psychologist and Founder of NeuroLAT, Singapore, presenting on how to Diagnose Your Child's Ability

Viv Hailwood, Founder of Brainchild Development Programme, UK, presenting on the inequality of research resources on future impact of school and employment,

Amy Choi, Co-founder of Brain Body Centre, Hong Kong, presenting on how to Trust Your Intuition,

Dr Tan Shot Yen, Medical Doctor and PhD in Nutrition, Indonesia, presenting on Balanced Diet in Improving Immunity,

Phoebe Long and Minaz Ajani, International Faculty of Breakthroughs International, Malaysia and India, co-presenting on A Brake to Break Vicious Cycles of Stressful Reaction with Co-regulation, and

Many more international experts in kinesiology.





Over four days, participants will be able to participate in real-time talks, pre-recorded presentations and live Q&A sessions with the keynote speakers and presenters. Participants will also enjoy unlimited replay for 30 days after. In addition, Brain Gym® instructors will receive 32 CEU hours for re-licensure.





Professionals and parents interested in kinesiology, Brain Gym®, MBL and other modalities are urged to visit the following website to sign up before spaces run out: https://btic2021.online/ (and save $30 USD using promo code: COV19).





About Breakthroughs International Conference

Breakthroughs International Conference had its start in 1988 as Brain Gym® Gatherings in the US.





The first international Conference was convened in Toronto, Canada in 1998. Since then, the conference has made its way around the globe, alternating between cities in the US and internationally.





BTiC 2021 will be the first time the Conference is hosted by Malaysia, as well as the first that will be held virtually, further lowering the barrier to entry for participants from all over the world.





More info: https://btic2021.online/





#BreakthroughsInternationalConference





About Malaysia Brain Gym® Association

Malaysia Brain Gym® Association (MBGA) is committed to the principle that moving with intention leads to optimal learning.





Founded in 2018 and representing more than 70 Brain Gym® instructors, consultants, facilitators and students, MBGA is the premier body working to elevate the knowledge and practice of kinesiology among its members, Malaysian society at large, and beyond.





More info: https://www.braingym.my/





#MalaysiaBrainGymAssociation