Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nats' Schwarber hits 12th homer in 10 games, 25th of season

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/30 08:26
Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park,...
Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tue...
Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo home run with Juan Soto during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays...
Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Pa...

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Park,...

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Tue...

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo home run with Juan Soto during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays...

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Nationals Pa...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington's Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night with his 12th home run in 10 games, tying Albert Belle in 1995 for the most over that span since at least 1901.

Schwarber drove Rich Hill's first pitch, an 83 mph fastball, 434 feet off the upper-deck facade in right for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run — all in June. Schwarber's 16 home runs this month are the second-most in any June behind Sammy Sosa's 20 in 1998.

He has 16 home runs in 18 games since being moved into the leadoff spot in the Nationals' batting order on June 8.

Schwarber has 25 home runs overall, tied with San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr., two shy of the major league-leading total of the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and one back of Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Juan Soto followed two batters later with a two-run drive, and Victor Robles added a solo homer in the second for a 4-0 lead.

Schwarber grounded into a double play in the second inning.

The 28-year-old became a free agent Dec. 2 when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a 2021 contract. He agreed in January to a $10 million, one-year contract with the Nationals calling for a $7 million salary, a deal that includes an $11.5 million mutual option for 2022 with a $3 million buyout.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports 55 local COVID cases, 5 deaths
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Boy abused by judo coach dies after 69 days in coma
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza