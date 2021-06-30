Alexa
Kevin Foote gets fulltime coaching job with Melbourne Rebels

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 08:06
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — South Africa-born Kevin Foote will become head coach of the Melbourne Rebels on a permanent basis while the Super Rugby club has also signed former Queensland Reds mentor Nick Stiles in a new position after luring him back from Japan side Kintetsu Liners.

The Melbourne-born Stiles was announced as the team's new general manager of rugby on Wednesday when interim coach Foote was appointed fulltime. Former prop Stiles played 12 tests for the Wallabies in 2001-02.

Defense coach Foote assumed the top job for the Rebels in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition after fellow South Africa Dave Wessels stepped down at the end of the Super Rugby Australia season when the team missed the playoffs.

Attack coach and New Zealander Ryan Martin will serve as Foote’s deputy for the next two years. Martin joins the Rebels from the Boston-area New England Free Jacks in North America’s Major League Rugby, where he had been head coach.

Updated : 2021-07-01 03:23 GMT+08:00

