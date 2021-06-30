Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Immigration judges union moves toward regaining authority

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 07:01
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, A. Ashley Tabaddor, a federal immigration judge in Los Angeles is introduced to speak at the National Press...

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, A. Ashley Tabaddor, a federal immigration judge in Los Angeles is introduced to speak at the National Press...

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has dropped its opposition to reviving a union for immigration judges that had been stripped of authority during the final months of the Trump administration.

With a backlog that exceeds 1.3 million cases, immigration courts will take center stage in any meaningful effort to revamp a nearly dysfunctional system. It is under growing strain as large numbers of families and children have appeared on the border this year to seek asylum, claims that often take years to resolve.

In November, the Federal Labor Relations Authority ruled that the nearly 500 immigration judges in the Justice Department's Executive Office for Immigration Review were management officials and therefore ineligible for collective bargaining rights.

The Justice Department, under pressure from labor groups and Democrats in Congress, told the labor relations board in a brief filing Friday that it no longer opposed efforts by the National Association of Immigration Judges to regain its authority.

The judges' union said in a statement Tuesday that it was optimistic the move would lead to restoration of collecting bargaining rights and reverse what it said was an attempt by the Trump administration to silence judges. The union had faced an attempt to be decertified once before and prevailed before the labor relations board in 2000.

The Trump administration imposed measures on the courts that it said were aimed at increasing efficiency without sacrificing rights to a fair hearing but often alienated the judges' union, which became an outspoken critic. Judges were required to complete 700 cases a year for satisfactory job performance ratings and prohibited from indefinitely suspending cases before them.

Judges are employees of the Justice Department and answer to the attorney general, who sets policies and criteria on how judges should rule on cases. The union has advocated for independent courts, a position that the Biden administration has not embraced.

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths