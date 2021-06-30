Alexa
Giants reliever Santos suspended 80 games for positive test

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 04:50
NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Gregory Santos was suspended for 80 games without pay under Major League Baseball's drug program on Tuesday following a positive test for Stanozolol.

The 21-year-old right-hander made his big league debut on April 22 and was 0-2 with a 22.50 ERA in two innings over three games when he was optioned to the minors six days later.

He is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 14 relief appearances for Triple-A Sacramento.

Santos will lose about half his salary, which is $46,600 while in the minor leagues and the $570,500 minimum while in the major leagues.

He became the third player suspended this year under the major league program, after Miami pitcher Paul Campbell and Colorado third baseman Colton Werker.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:25 GMT+08:00

