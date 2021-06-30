Tight end Pitts is last of Falcons' 9 draft picks to sign

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed first-round pick Kyle Pitts, the tight end from Florida.

Pitts signed the four-year deal with a fifth-year option on Tuesday. The Falcons have signed each of their nine selections in this year's NFL draft.

Pitts, the No. 4 overall pick, is expected to play a prominent role from the beginning of his rookie season. The Falcons will be looking to replace the production of wide receiver Julio Jones, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a package including a 2022 second-round draft pick. The Falcons also will receive a fourth-rounder in 2023 and sent the Titans a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Pitts was the first pick for the Falcons’ new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. He had 100 catches for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three seasons at Florida.

___

