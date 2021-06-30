Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ferry sinks in rough seas near Bali; 6 dead and 3 missing

By Associated Press
2021/06/30 00:02
Ferry sinks in rough seas near Bali; 6 dead and 3 missing

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers searched into the night Tuesday for three missing people after a ferry sank with more than 50 people onboard in rough seas near Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, killing at least six people, officials said.

The ferry, the KMP Yunice, sank about half an hour after leaving East Java’s Ketapang port, Bali Search and Rescue Agency chief Gede Darmada said. It was bound for Bali’s Gilimanuk port, a 50-kilometer (30-mile trip), with 41 passengers and 12 crew members.

He said 44 people, many unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, were rescued and at least six bodies were recovered.

Rescuers were battling waves up to four meters (13 feet) high in darkness to search for the missing people.

Ferry tragedies are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, with weak enforcement of safety regulations often to blame.

In 2018, an overcrowded ferry with about 200 people on board sank in a deep volcanic crater lake in North Sumatra province, killing 167 people.

In one of the country's worst recorded disasters, an overcrowded passenger ship sank in February 1999 with 332 people aboard. There were only 20 survivors.

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths