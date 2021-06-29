Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Spain approves draft bill for over 14s to gender self-ID

By Deutsche Welle
2021/06/29 11:41
Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero

Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero

The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a first draft of a bill that would allow anyone over 14 years old to legally change gender without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy, according to a government source and national media.

The gender self-identification bill will now go to a public hearing before a second reading in the cabinet.

It will then finally go to a vote in the lower house before being written into Spanish law.

Under current jurisdiction, there is a requirement for two years of hormone therapy and a psychological assessment for people to change their gender in official records.

Spain and Hungary take different paths

Tuesday's development places Spain at the heart of Europe's debate about the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, at a time when European Union leaders have been confronting Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, over Budapest's new anti-LGBT law.

The Hungarian legislation bans the portrayal of homosexuality in media content available to minors.

jsi/rt (Reuters, AP)

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths