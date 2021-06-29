Greek authorities recover stolen Picasso from gorge

Picasso painted the artwork in 1939, but gifted it to the Greek people in 1949 Picasso painted the artwork in 1939, but gifted it to the Greek people in 1949

A Greek man, reportedly claiming to be an art lover, confessed to robbing the National Gallery in Athens and stealing several artworks in 2012, Greek officials said on Tuesday.

The police managed to recover two out of three paintings — the "Woman's Head" by Pablo Picasso and Dutch painter Mondrian's "Mill."

According to the local media, the suspect gave their location to the police, who found them wrapped in plastic and stashed in a dry riverbed outside of Athens.

"Today a great wound heals," said Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni told a press conference.

The third artwork, a sketch by 16th-century Italian artist Guglielmo Caccia Moncalvo, was reportedly damaged during the heist and then destroyed by the robber.

What do we know about the robbery?

Authorities described the thief as a 49-year-old builder. He allegedly monitored the National Gallery for six months in order to memorize the guards' routines and committed the robbery during a three-day staff strike.

The man started the heist by purposely setting off an alarm at one door, drawing away the guard. He then grabbed the artworks and fled.

Police initially believed the man had an accomplice, but now say it is likely that he worked alone.

Why was Picasso's painting impossible to sell?

Experts put the value of Picasso's "Woman's Head" at around €16.5 million ($19.6 million).

However, it is clearly identifiable by a personal inscription on the back, "For the Greek people, a tribute by Picasso" put there by the famous artist himself who gifted the picture after WWII to honor the Greeks' struggle against fascism.

"That is the reason why it was impossible for the painting not only to be sold but also to be exhibited anywhere," said Culture Minister Mendoni.

What will happen to the paintings now?

Both the Picasso painting and Mondrian's "Mill" will go back on display in the renovated National Gallery, which was reopened this March.

"In our new gallery, they will find the place they deserve," Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis told reporters.

"Picasso dedicated the painting to the Greek people," he said. "There was a Greek man who took it away. There were Greeks who brought it back."

dj/rs (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)