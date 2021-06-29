Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 22:01


All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 48 31 .608 _ _ 6-4 W-4 24-17 24-14
Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 1 _ 4-6 L-1 23-16 24-16
Toronto 40 36 .526 5 7-3 W-2 16-17 24-19
New York 40 38 .513 6 4-6 L-4 21-19 19-19
Baltimore 25 54 .316 23 21½ 2-8 W-1 12-26 13-28
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 45 32 .584 _ _ 3-7 W-1 28-14 17-18
Cleveland 42 33 .560 2 5-5 W-1 21-13 21-20
Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½ 12 7-3 W-2 17-23 16-20
Detroit 34 45 .430 12 12½ 5-5 L-1 19-21 15-24
Kansas City 33 44 .429 12 12½ 3-7 L-6 18-19 15-25
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 48 31 .608 _ _ 7-3 L-2 26-14 22-17
Oakland 47 33 .588 _ 4-6 W-1 25-18 22-15
Seattle 41 38 .519 7 7-3 L-1 24-16 17-22
Los Angeles 38 40 .487 8 5-5 W-2 21-19 17-21
Texas 30 48 .385 17½ 16 5-5 W-3 20-21 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 40 34 .541 _ _ 4-6 L-2 24-11 16-23
Washington 38 38 .500 3 7 7-3 W-2 22-18 16-20
Atlanta 37 40 .481 5-5 W-1 20-20 17-20
Philadelphia 36 40 .474 5 9 3-7 L-1 21-14 15-26
Miami 33 44 .429 12½ 4-6 L-1 18-18 15-26
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 46 33 .582 _ _ 8-2 W-6 24-18 22-15
Chicago 42 37 .532 4 3-7 L-4 26-13 16-24
Cincinnati 39 38 .506 6 4-6 W-1 19-18 20-20
St. Louis 38 41 .481 8 3-7 W-1 21-18 17-23
Pittsburgh 29 48 .377 16 16½ 6-4 L-1 16-21 13-27
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 28 .641 _ _ 7-3 L-2 26-11 24-17
Los Angeles 48 31 .608 _ 6-4 W-4 27-13 21-18
San Diego 47 33 .588 4 _ 9-1 W-1 30-15 17-18
Colorado 32 47 .405 18½ 14½ 4-6 W-1 26-16 6-31
Arizona 22 58 .275 29 25 2-8 L-2 12-24 10-34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Houston 7

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 5-7) at Toronto (Matz 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 0-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-5) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Houston (Garcia 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 7, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona (Martin 0-3) at St. Louis (Kim 1-5), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-4) at Colorado (Gray 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 4-6) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

