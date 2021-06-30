Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 29, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable clouds;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;S;9;84%;80%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;109;91;Sunny and very warm;108;90;N;7;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Hot with sunshine;104;75;Sunny and hot;105;78;WNW;6;19%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;76;72;Mostly sunny;78;69;ENE;11;68%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;65;56;A shower and t-storm;62;56;WNW;11;88%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;67;53;Partly sunny;68;52;WSW;7;62%;6%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;107;78;Mostly sunny and hot;105;87;SW;7;11%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;ENE;9;30%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;59;37;Sunny, but cool;60;41;E;4;62%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;95;76;Sunny and very warm;96;76;SSE;6;36%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;48;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;57;42;S;6;67%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;118;91;Sunshine, very hot;121;88;WNW;8;10%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;74;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;5;64%;41%;11

Bangalore, India;A shower in the p.m.;83;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;71;WSW;6;61%;65%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;95;80;A t-storm or two;95;80;SW;7;66%;83%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;69;S;10;61%;15%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;84;72;A t-storm or two;90;72;SSE;6;58%;70%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, very hot;98;71;Very hot;97;69;NW;5;36%;5%;10

Berlin, Germany;Heavy p.m. t-storms;84;64;Thunderstorms;68;60;SW;6;90%;91%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;64;48;A thunderstorm;65;50;SE;5;72%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;SSE;5;50%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny and hot;91;62;Not as warm;79;61;WNW;11;50%;60%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;71;54;A shower and t-storm;58;54;WNW;5;90%;71%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;91;67;Partly sunny;91;67;E;5;60%;63%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;Variable clouds;87;62;NNW;7;49%;42%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;50;35;Partly sunny;56;45;N;8;80%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;85;64;NE;7;33%;16%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;81;70;Sun and clouds;84;72;NNE;8;62%;22%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunny and very warm;100;79;N;6;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, rain;55;50;Occasional rain;62;57;NW;24;68%;94%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;78;66;A couple of showers;78;67;SSE;4;68%;83%;11

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;95;79;Partly sunny;95;81;WSW;10;68%;72%;12

Chicago, United States;Strong a.m. t-storms;80;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;67;NE;6;75%;61%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;89;78;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SSW;8;77%;81%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;77;60;Showers;70;61;NE;8;80%;94%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;86;78;Sunny and pleasant;85;76;W;12;72%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Showers around;89;75;A t-storm around;91;78;SE;6;62%;49%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;84;70;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;SSE;11;67%;6%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;108;87;Very hot;110;90;WSW;14;30%;1%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. shower or two;80;58;A thunderstorm;83;60;WSW;6;48%;63%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;91;79;A couple of t-storms;87;80;SSE;7;90%;84%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine;93;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;SSE;4;54%;9%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;72;48;Partly sunny;68;52;SE;7;72%;5%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;Warm with some sun;96;73;NNE;8;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;79;65;Mostly sunny;77;67;NNE;8;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;97;84;Clouds and sun, hot;98;84;S;7;52%;44%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Sunny and beautiful;77;50;ENE;4;30%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;85;74;A t-storm or two;86;73;SE;7;76%;85%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;Periods of sun;77;59;N;7;51%;44%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;79;A thunderstorm;91;79;SSW;8;76%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;82;SSW;11;78%;76%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;ENE;15;53%;23%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;81;74;Mostly cloudy;89;75;WNW;6;56%;55%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, turning breezy;107;86;Hazy sun and hot;109;83;NE;9;21%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;89;70;Sunny and humid;86;65;ENE;10;63%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;90;77;Morning showers;86;76;WSW;6;79%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;86;Sunshine;94;85;SSW;8;55%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;73;50;Sunny and nice;72;48;WNW;8;31%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with hazy sun;98;62;Mostly sunny;93;64;N;10;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;94;84;Windy with hazy sun;94;85;WSW;21;56%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;82;72;Couple of t-storms;77;69;SSE;6;88%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;106;78;Not as warm;95;79;S;17;42%;21%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. thunderstorm;70;59;Periods of sun;85;65;SSE;7;49%;53%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;88;79;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;ENE;16;58%;34%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;84;67;Clouds and sunshine;87;70;SW;6;64%;12%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;94;82;A t-storm or two;93;82;SE;8;79%;82%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;Clouds and sun;93;77;S;4;70%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;24;Plenty of sunshine;57;25;NE;6;27%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SSW;5;80%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;A morning shower;68;62;Clouds and sun;65;62;SSE;9;73%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;NNW;9;54%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;65;54;Partly sunny;63;54;N;8;74%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;81;66;Clouds and sun;82;66;SSW;6;61%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;81;69;Variable clouds;79;68;SSE;6;72%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;87;61;Sunny and very warm;93;64;W;6;32%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with a shower;86;81;Brief a.m. showers;90;83;WNW;13;68%;95%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;79;73;Sunny and pleasant;85;73;SSW;6;67%;29%;8

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;90;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;NNW;7;63%;66%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;62;46;Mostly sunny;61;51;N;14;66%;56%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy, cool;72;55;A shower and t-storm;67;56;N;6;80%;86%;12

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;84;78;A shower in the a.m.;84;78;E;9;76%;84%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;75;57;Partly sunny;81;60;ENE;5;60%;11%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in places;93;76;A morning shower;86;76;SW;15;66%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A few showers;52;45;Partly sunny;55;46;N;6;80%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;83;71;A shower and t-storm;81;63;W;5;77%;70%;4

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm around;71;54;Partly sunny;69;62;WSW;9;57%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;82;Showers around;89;81;WSW;8;81%;87%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;72;52;Clouds and sun, nice;72;52;ENE;6;62%;42%;9

New York, United States;Very hot and humid;95;80;Very hot;98;77;W;8;49%;66%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very hot;102;77;Sunny and very hot;102;76;W;7;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Pleasant and warmer;76;58;Showers around;69;56;NW;5;88%;88%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;A t-storm around;87;73;E;5;69%;92%;11

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;72;57;Partly sunny;69;53;NNE;8;56%;8%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm or two;81;69;A stray thunderstorm;82;58;NW;11;76%;51%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;83;78;A few showers;83;78;ENE;11;79%;83%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;88;76;A shower and t-storm;86;75;NW;5;83%;85%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable cloudiness;91;73;Afternoon showers;84;73;ENE;5;82%;100%;3

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;65;56;A shower and t-storm;67;54;NW;7;72%;71%;3

Perth, Australia;Showers;64;43;Some sun;64;52;NW;6;66%;58%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;97;78;A t-storm around;97;82;SW;7;50%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;86;73;A t-storm around;88;74;ESE;9;76%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Breezy this morning;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;ESE;7;53%;72%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Strong thunderstorms;79;59;A shower and t-storm;71;56;WSW;12;79%;71%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;84;66;A bit of rain;81;66;N;4;79%;85%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A stray shower;68;50;An afternoon shower;65;50;SW;7;61%;62%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;75;59;Mostly sunny;77;61;WNW;6;68%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;77;67;Morning showers;77;69;SSW;6;93%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;64;50;Rain and drizzle;53;49;S;8;87%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Nice with some sun;78;58;Clouds and sun, nice;78;61;NE;4;59%;20%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;74;62;A shower in spots;67;59;W;8;58%;42%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;113;85;Sunshine and hot;114;87;ESE;6;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;90;67;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;SSW;8;49%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;74;58;Partly sunny, warmer;81;60;WSW;7;54%;19%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, milder;68;59;Clouds break;65;59;WSW;15;77%;30%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;83;65;A shower and t-storm;82;64;E;7;74%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;86;78;Showers around;86;78;E;15;71%;85%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;71;61;Couple of t-storms;73;62;NNW;4;100%;86%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;84;63;Partly sunny;82;61;SSE;9;17%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;72;40;Cooler with some sun;55;42;ENE;3;52%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;89;75;Partly sunny;88;75;NNE;7;70%;70%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;68;52;Mostly sunny;77;54;NNW;7;58%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Hot;90;64;Sunshine and warm;82;63;SSW;7;61%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;A shower in the p.m.;84;67;WNW;4;69%;67%;7

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;82;75;Cloudy;84;75;E;9;71%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;87;75;A t-storm around;89;80;S;7;69%;55%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit and very warm;91;61;A t-storm around;94;63;S;5;51%;41%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;A shower and t-storm;86;80;E;23;77%;86%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;81;61;Not as warm;70;54;N;9;56%;70%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower in spots;59;49;Some sun, a shower;61;52;NW;6;88%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;95;83;Rather cloudy, warm;97;83;ENE;11;60%;39%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Lots of sun, nice;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;NW;6;60%;32%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;77;Partly sunny and hot;104;77;SE;8;19%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;99;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;70;NNW;11;49%;62%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;99;78;Mostly sunny, warm;97;80;NE;7;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;90;76;Plenty of sunshine;90;80;NW;6;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;103;72;Very hot;100;77;ESE;5;32%;9%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, not as warm;81;66;Low clouds;75;69;E;7;69%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Strong p.m. t-storms;84;68;A morning t-storm;76;63;N;7;82%;57%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy and hot;102;84;Hazy sun and warm;97;85;SE;6;31%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm, turning breezy;96;75;High clouds;91;72;NNW;8;44%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray a.m. t-storm;55;48;Showers around;49;45;NW;10;85%;83%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;90;66;Sunny;82;62;SE;6;55%;14%;8

Vienna, Austria;Very warm;88;62;Not as warm;77;59;W;10;55%;68%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm around;94;75;W;5;62%;64%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;Partly sunny;82;63;E;4;55%;18%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;86;62;A t-storm or two;83;61;WSW;9;67%;81%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;48;45;Winds subsiding;55;49;SSW;15;66%;78%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;91;77;A thunderstorm;91;76;WNW;7;72%;65%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;93;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;65;NNE;6;39%;58%;8

