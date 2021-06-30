Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, June 29, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable clouds;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;S;14;84%;80%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;33;Sunny and very warm;42;32;N;12;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Hot with sunshine;40;24;Sunny and hot;41;26;WNW;10;19%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;24;22;Mostly sunny;26;21;ENE;17;68%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;18;14;A shower and t-storm;17;13;WNW;17;88%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;19;12;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;10;62%;6%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;42;26;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;SW;11;11%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;33;16;ENE;14;30%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;15;3;Sunny, but cool;15;5;E;7;62%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;35;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;SSE;10;36%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;9;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;14;6;S;10;67%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;48;33;Sunshine, very hot;49;31;WNW;13;10%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;7;64%;41%;11

Bangalore, India;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;WSW;9;61%;65%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;A t-storm or two;35;27;SW;12;66%;83%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;S;16;61%;15%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;29;22;A t-storm or two;32;22;SSE;9;58%;70%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;Very hot;36;21;NW;8;36%;5%;10

Berlin, Germany;Heavy p.m. t-storms;29;18;Thunderstorms;20;15;SW;10;90%;91%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;18;9;A thunderstorm;18;10;SE;9;72%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;SSE;9;50%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;Not as warm;26;16;WNW;17;50%;60%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;22;12;A shower and t-storm;15;12;WNW;9;90%;71%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;33;20;Partly sunny;33;19;E;7;60%;63%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;35;21;Variable clouds;31;17;NNW;11;49%;42%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Partly sunny;13;7;N;13;80%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;NE;11;33%;16%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;27;21;Sun and clouds;29;22;NNE;12;62%;22%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;38;26;N;10;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, rain;13;10;Occasional rain;17;14;NW;38;68%;94%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;25;19;A couple of showers;26;20;SSE;6;68%;83%;11

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;35;26;Partly sunny;35;27;WSW;16;68%;72%;12

Chicago, United States;Strong a.m. t-storms;27;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;NE;9;75%;61%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SSW;13;77%;81%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;25;15;Showers;21;16;NE;13;80%;94%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;30;25;Sunny and pleasant;29;25;W;20;72%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;Showers around;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;9;62%;49%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;SSE;18;67%;6%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;42;30;Very hot;43;32;WSW;22;30%;1%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. shower or two;27;15;A thunderstorm;29;15;WSW;9;48%;63%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SSE;12;90%;84%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine;34;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;SSE;7;54%;9%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;22;9;Partly sunny;20;11;SE;11;72%;5%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;22;Warm with some sun;35;23;NNE;13;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;Mostly sunny;25;19;NNE;12;73%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;29;Clouds and sun, hot;37;29;S;11;52%;44%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and beautiful;25;10;ENE;6;30%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;29;23;A t-storm or two;30;23;SE;11;76%;85%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Periods of sun;25;15;N;11;51%;44%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;13;76%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;SSW;17;78%;76%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;24;53%;23%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;27;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;WNW;9;56%;55%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, turning breezy;42;30;Hazy sun and hot;43;28;NE;15;21%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;31;21;Sunny and humid;30;19;ENE;16;63%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;25;Morning showers;30;24;WSW;9;79%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;30;Sunshine;34;29;SSW;12;55%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;23;10;Sunny and nice;22;9;WNW;12;31%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with hazy sun;37;17;Mostly sunny;34;18;N;16;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;34;29;Windy with hazy sun;35;29;WSW;34;56%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;28;22;Couple of t-storms;25;21;SSE;10;88%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;41;25;Not as warm;35;26;S;27;42%;21%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. thunderstorm;21;15;Periods of sun;29;18;SSE;11;49%;53%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;26;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;ENE;26;58%;34%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;29;19;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;SW;9;64%;12%;7

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;34;28;A t-storm or two;34;28;SE;13;79%;82%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Clouds and sun;34;25;S;7;70%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-4;Plenty of sunshine;14;-4;NE;10;27%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SSW;8;80%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;A morning shower;20;17;Clouds and sun;18;16;SSE;14;73%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;NNW;15;54%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;18;12;Partly sunny;17;12;N;13;74%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;27;19;Clouds and sun;28;19;SSW;10;61%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;Variable clouds;26;20;SSE;10;72%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;30;16;Sunny and very warm;34;18;W;9;32%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with a shower;30;27;Brief a.m. showers;32;29;WNW;20;68%;95%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;26;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;SSW;9;67%;29%;8

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;NNW;11;63%;66%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;10;N;22;66%;56%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy, cool;22;13;A shower and t-storm;19;13;N;10;80%;86%;12

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;E;14;76%;84%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;24;14;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;8;60%;11%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in places;34;24;A morning shower;30;25;SW;24;66%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A few showers;11;7;Partly sunny;13;8;N;9;80%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;28;21;A shower and t-storm;27;17;W;8;77%;70%;4

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm around;22;12;Partly sunny;20;17;WSW;14;57%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;28;Showers around;32;27;WSW;13;81%;87%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;22;11;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;ENE;10;62%;42%;9

New York, United States;Very hot and humid;35;27;Very hot;36;25;W;14;49%;66%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very hot;39;25;Sunny and very hot;39;25;W;11;29%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;Showers around;20;13;NW;8;88%;88%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;A t-storm around;30;23;E;8;69%;92%;11

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;22;14;Partly sunny;21;12;NNE;12;56%;8%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm or two;27;20;A stray thunderstorm;28;15;NW;18;76%;51%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partial sunshine;28;26;A few showers;28;26;ENE;17;79%;83%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NW;8;83%;85%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Variable cloudiness;33;23;Afternoon showers;29;23;ENE;7;82%;100%;3

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;18;14;A shower and t-storm;20;12;NW;11;72%;71%;3

Perth, Australia;Showers;18;6;Some sun;18;11;NW;10;66%;58%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;36;26;A t-storm around;36;28;SW;12;50%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm around;31;23;ESE;15;76%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Breezy this morning;34;22;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;ESE;11;53%;72%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Strong thunderstorms;26;15;A shower and t-storm;22;13;WSW;20;79%;71%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;29;19;A bit of rain;27;19;N;7;79%;85%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A stray shower;20;10;An afternoon shower;19;10;SW;12;61%;62%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;24;15;Mostly sunny;25;16;WNW;10;68%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;25;19;Morning showers;25;21;SSW;9;93%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;18;10;Rain and drizzle;12;10;S;13;87%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Nice with some sun;26;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;NE;6;59%;20%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;23;17;A shower in spots;19;15;W;13;58%;42%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;45;30;Sunshine and hot;46;31;ESE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Nice with some sun;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;SSW;13;49%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;24;15;Partly sunny, warmer;27;15;WSW;11;54%;19%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, milder;20;15;Clouds break;18;15;WSW;24;77%;30%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;28;18;A shower and t-storm;28;18;E;11;74%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;30;25;Showers around;30;26;E;24;71%;85%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;22;16;Couple of t-storms;23;17;NNW;7;100%;86%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;29;17;Partly sunny;28;16;SSE;15;17%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;22;4;Cooler with some sun;13;5;ENE;4;52%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;70%;70%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;20;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;NNW;12;58%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Hot;32;18;Sunshine and warm;28;17;SSW;12;61%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A shower in the p.m.;29;19;WNW;6;69%;67%;7

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;Cloudy;29;24;E;15;71%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;31;24;A t-storm around;32;27;S;12;69%;55%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit and very warm;33;16;A t-storm around;34;17;S;8;51%;41%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A shower and t-storm;30;27;E;37;77%;86%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;27;16;Not as warm;21;12;N;14;56%;70%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower in spots;15;10;Some sun, a shower;16;11;NW;9;88%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;35;28;Rather cloudy, warm;36;28;ENE;17;60%;39%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Lots of sun, nice;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NW;10;60%;32%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;25;Partly sunny and hot;40;25;SE;13;19%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;37;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;21;NNW;17;49%;62%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;37;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;27;NE;11;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;Plenty of sunshine;32;26;NW;10;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;39;22;Very hot;38;25;ESE;8;32%;9%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, not as warm;27;19;Low clouds;24;21;E;12;69%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Strong p.m. t-storms;29;20;A morning t-storm;25;17;N;12;82%;57%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy and hot;39;29;Hazy sun and warm;36;30;SE;10;31%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm, turning breezy;35;24;High clouds;33;22;NNW;13;44%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray a.m. t-storm;13;9;Showers around;10;7;NW;16;85%;83%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;32;19;Sunny;28;17;SE;9;55%;14%;8

Vienna, Austria;Very warm;31;17;Not as warm;25;15;W;16;55%;68%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;34;24;W;8;62%;64%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Partly sunny;28;17;E;6;55%;18%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;30;17;A t-storm or two;28;16;WSW;15;67%;81%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;9;7;Winds subsiding;13;10;SSW;24;66%;78%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;WNW;11;72%;65%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;34;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;18;NNE;10;39%;58%;8

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather