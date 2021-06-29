Alexa
Halfpenny picked for 100th test in Wales vs Canada

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 20:11
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Fullback Leigh Halfpenny will play his 100th rugby test when Wales faces touring Canada on Saturday at Principality Stadium.

The match will be Halfpenny's 96th for Wales, after four for the British and Irish Lions.

(A century is) huge for any player in the modern game, with the brutality of the sport," coach Wayne Pivac said on Tuesday. "And for a guy his size, he's not the biggest guy.

“It speaks volumes of his professionalism, the way he recovers after each effort, the way he prepares mentally and physically. He's a good one for these young guys to get alongside.”

Five uncapped players were included in a team without at least 20 leading players either with the Lions in South Africa, injured or being rested.

Lock Ben Carter and wing Tom Rogers will make starting debuts, while prop Gareth Thomas, flanker Taine Basham and flyhalf Ben Thomas could debut off the bench.

Inside center Jonathan Davies captains what is still a relatively experienced side with Tomos Williams and Callum Sheedy in the halves.

___

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Jonah Holmes, Uilisi Halaholo, Jonathan Davies (captain), Tom Rogers, Callum Sheedy, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, James Botham, Ross Moriarty, Will Rowlands, Ben Carter, Dillon Lewis, Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas, Leon Brown, Josh Turnbull, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:08 GMT+08:00

