Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

By Associated Press
2021/06/29 19:16
Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas, officials said.

The deadly blast happened around 4 p.m. Monday at an Atmos Energy facility in Collin County near Farmersville, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Dallas. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said the explosion appeared to be an accident but he invited the FBI to assist in the investigation.

It was not immediately known what caused the blast.

Those involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy, and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night the contractors were employees of Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering. Two of the injured were taken to a hospital.

The workers were servicing a gas line when the explosion happened, Farmersville police Chief Mike Sullivan told WFAA-TV. The Princeton and Farmersville fire departments, Collin County EMS and multiple other local law enforcement agencies responded to the blast.

“Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas, today,” Atmos Energy said in statement. “Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage,” the statement added.

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths