Taiwan’s Chan sisters qualify for Tokyo Olympics in tennis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) have qualified to compete in the women’s tennis doubles at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, which will be their second Olympics, CNA reported.

The Chinese Taipei Tennis Association on Tuesday (June 29) received a notification from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) that the two women qualified.

The sisters, who made it to the quarterfinals in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, are currently in the U.K. preparing for the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Taiwanese tennis player Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) qualified for the men’s singles in Tokyo. This will be his fifth time going to the Olympics, with his first time out having been the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

Lu has also teamed up with Jason Jung (莊吉生), another Taiwanese tennis player, to vie for a ticket to participate in the men’s doubles in Tokyo.

Whether they will have a chance to compete as a doubles team will become known on Wednesday, when the ITF will announce a full list of those who qualified.