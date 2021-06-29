Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s Chan sisters qualify for Tokyo Olympics in tennis

Taiwanese tennis player Lu Yen-hsun qualifies for men’s singles

  597
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 20:45
Latisha Chan (left) and Chan Hao-ching 

Latisha Chan (left) and Chan Hao-ching  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) have qualified to compete in the women’s tennis doubles at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, which will be their second Olympics, CNA reported.

The Chinese Taipei Tennis Association on Tuesday (June 29) received a notification from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) that the two women qualified.

The sisters, who made it to the quarterfinals in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, are currently in the U.K. preparing for the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Taiwanese tennis player Lu Yen-hsun (盧彥勳) qualified for the men’s singles in Tokyo. This will be his fifth time going to the Olympics, with his first time out having been the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

Lu has also teamed up with Jason Jung (莊吉生), another Taiwanese tennis player, to vie for a ticket to participate in the men’s doubles in Tokyo.

Whether they will have a chance to compete as a doubles team will become known on Wednesday, when the ITF will announce a full list of those who qualified.
Jason Jung
Lu Yen-hsun
Latisha Chan
Chan Hao-ching
Chinese Taipei Tennis Association
International Tennis Federation
ITF
Wimbledon Championships
Tokyo Summer Olympic Games

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2020 opens with star athletes
Taiwan Sport Industry Expo 2020 opens with star athletes
2020/07/17 17:32
Taiwan expects 11.8 million visitors in 2019
Taiwan expects 11.8 million visitors in 2019
2019/11/08 15:15
S. Korea promotes tourism at Taipei travel fair
S. Korea promotes tourism at Taipei travel fair
2019/11/08 12:28
Taiwan dominates at Wimbledon with 2 doubles title wins
Taiwan dominates at Wimbledon with 2 doubles title wins
2019/07/15 10:07
Taiwan's Chan, Dodig defend title in French Open mixed doubles
Taiwan's Chan, Dodig defend title in French Open mixed doubles
2019/06/08 10:10

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths