COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When representatives of Taiwan and the United States conduct trade talks after a five-year hiatus, the simplification of export and import procedures for COVID-19 vaccines will be a key topic, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday (June 29).

The 11th round of the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) talks has been scheduled for Wednesday (June 30) in a video-conferencing format due to the pandemic.

On her Facebook page, Tsai said one important issue would be how to reduce export and import requirements for vaccines and healthcare products. A solution for the problem would be practical and helpful to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the president said.

She described the first round of talks since 2016 as a step of major significance for Taiwan’s foreign trade, allowing for the eventual deepening of bilateral trade relations, CNA reported.

Taiwan’s representative in Washington, D.C., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and the outgoing director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), Brent Christensen, will open the new round of talks. The Taiwanese side at the talks will be led by Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), deputy trade representative at the Cabinet’s Office of Trade Negotiations.

After the two countries concluded TIFA in 1994, a total of 10 rounds of talks took place, alternately in Taipei and Washington, with the most recent in 2016.