Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day

  3123
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 17:56
(Taiwan News, Venice Tang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 29) reported 54 new local COVID-19 cases, besting the number reported the previous day and marking the lowest number of cases reported in one day since Level 3 restrictions were implemented nationwide.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 54 new local coronavirus cases and zero imported. He also announced eight deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 643.

Tuesday's case count of 54 was even lower than the 60 reported the previous day. Tuesday's milestone marks the lowest number of cases reported since the Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19, and also since they were implemented in New Taipei City and Taipei City on May 15, with Tuesday's cases less than one-third of the 180 reported on May 15.

The last time Taiwan reported fewer local cases was May 14, when the country announced 29 local infections. However, Chen on Tuesday reiterated the caveat that one of the factors explaining the lower numbers was few people undergoing coronavirus tests on Sunday, and he called on the public to continue to observe epidemic prevention guidelines.
Updated : 2021-06-30 08:04 GMT+08:00

