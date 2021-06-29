Acting head of Taiwan office in Macau repatriates after visa refusal

TAIWAN （Taiwan News）— The Macao government refused to grant a visa extension to the acting head of the Taiwan representative office in the territory, and he was forced to return home on Sunday (June 27), Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) stated Monday, per CNA.

MAC pointed out that the Macao authorities did not grant Chen Chia-hung (陳佳鴻) a visa extension because he would not sign an affidavit recognizing the "one China principle." Following Chen's departure, only four staff members remain at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Macao.

Three of the staff will return to Taiwan in August and September, while one has been allowed to stay until the end of October next year. The representative office is facing potential closure if Macao does not issue visas for Taiwanese staff before Nov. 2022.

Similarly, seven Taiwanese officials stationed in Hong Kong were compelled to leave there on June 22, as they also declined to sign the pro-Beijing affidavits in exchange for a visa extension. Only one staff member remains at the office, with their visa set to expire in July.

The Taiwanese government is preparing to maintain TECO's service in the former Portuguese colony, even if it requires hiring locals to run the office, which is the same proposal that has been adopted for the TECO in Hong Kong.

Regarding a new head for the Macao office, a candidate has been assigned. However, MAC has refused to name the person in case of an adverse response from the Macao government.

Tensions have been rising between Taiwan and the two special administrative regions of China since 2019, with diplomatic visas having become a tool of political wrestling.

Macao closed its representative office in Taiwan on June 19 of this year, accusing Taipei of refusing to issue visa extensions for its officials. This happened just a month after Hong Kong shut down its own office in Taiwan, claiming the country had offered assistance to anti-government protestors.

MAC assigned Thomas Chang (張多馬) as the head of its representative office in Macao in 2019, but as he did not sign a pro-Beijing affidavit, he was unable to get a visa to enter the territory.

Lu Chang-shui (盧長水), chosen to be the delegate for TECO in Hong Kong in 2018, spent his two-year term working in Taipei, as Hong Kong refused to issue a visa.