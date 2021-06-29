Yushan National Park offers virtual trip to Taiwan’s highest mountain

Sea of clouds on Yushan (Yushan National Park image) Sea of clouds on Yushan (Yushan National Park image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yushan National Park is inviting the public to take an online tour of the landscape of the highest mountain in Taiwan, Yushan.

At 3,952 meters, Yushan (Jade Mountain) boasts a plethora of flora and fauna. Animals in the national park have enjoyed an unexpected life of tranquility without human intrusion since the park’s closure amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

According to the park's administrators, sightings of a wide range of wild animals have been recorded on mountain trails in the area. These animals include samba deer, goats, Reeves's muntjacs, Mikado pheasants, and yellow-throated martens.

People can embark on a virtual journey to learn more about the mountain by accessing the “Online Yushan National Park” feature on the park’s official website.

From imagery to audio recordings, the platform introduces users to nature’s wonders, such as the sea of clouds phenomenon, as well as Taiwan’s Indigenous culture and the plight of endangered species like the Formosan black bear.