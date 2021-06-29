Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Yushan National Park offers virtual trip to Taiwan’s highest mountain

People craving outdoor excursions invited to make use of park’s online resources

  929
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 17:25
Sea of clouds on Yushan (Yushan National Park image)

Sea of clouds on Yushan (Yushan National Park image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yushan National Park is inviting the public to take an online tour of the landscape of the highest mountain in Taiwan, Yushan.

At 3,952 meters, Yushan (Jade Mountain) boasts a plethora of flora and fauna. Animals in the national park have enjoyed an unexpected life of tranquility without human intrusion since the park’s closure amid COVID-19 lockdowns.

According to the park's administrators, sightings of a wide range of wild animals have been recorded on mountain trails in the area. These animals include samba deer, goats, Reeves's muntjacs, Mikado pheasants, and yellow-throated martens.

People can embark on a virtual journey to learn more about the mountain by accessing the “Online Yushan National Park” feature on the park’s official website.

From imagery to audio recordings, the platform introduces users to nature’s wonders, such as the sea of clouds phenomenon, as well as Taiwan’s Indigenous culture and the plight of endangered species like the Formosan black bear.
Yushan
Mount Jade
Jade Mountain
Taiwan
outdoors
nature
national park
COVID-19

RELATED ARTICLES

Acting head of Taiwan office in Macau repatriates after visa refusal
Acting head of Taiwan office in Macau repatriates after visa refusal
2021/06/29 20:33
King of Taiwan's African ally flees country amid protests: Reports
King of Taiwan's African ally flees country amid protests: Reports
2021/06/29 19:13
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
Taiwan reports lowest cases since start of Level 3 alert for 2nd day
2021/06/29 17:56
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
COVID vaccine export simplification to take center stage at Taiwan-US trade talks
2021/06/29 17:40
Taiwan's local governments blast contact tracing system
Taiwan's local governments blast contact tracing system
2021/06/29 17:35

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Irishman dies on Taipei street, tests positive for COVID
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Taiwan hospitals charge foreigners up to 57% more for PCR tests
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
Foreign man found unconscious in Taipei, later pronounced dead
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
South Taiwan township enters 'semi-Level 4' lockdown amid Delta cluster
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Returning Taiwan citizens sneak home amid Delta containment chaos
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan's second domestic COVID vaccine's midterm performance in phase II trials inferior to local competitor: experts
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports record low case numbers since start of Level 3 alert
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
What soft lockdown looks like in Taiwan
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Delta-positive 'Peru Grandma' talked to neighbor while dumping trash, waiting for ambulance
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths
Taiwan reports 54 local COVID cases, 8 deaths