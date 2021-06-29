Alexa
Delta cluster infection rises to 14 in south Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/29 16:23
People in Fangliao Township waiting in line to undergo rapid screening for COVID-19 amid cluster infection of Delta variant.

People in Fangliao Township waiting in line to undergo rapid screening for COVID-19 amid cluster infection of Delta variant. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (June 29) announced two more COVID-19 cases believed to be associated with a cluster of infections involving the Delta variant of the virus.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two new cases believed to be tied to the cluster infection in Pingtung County. The latest cases include a fruit farmer in Fangliao Township, case No. 14,734, and his wife, case No. 14,816.

Chen said that DNA analysis has shown that the 73-year-old fruit farmer is infected with the Delta variant of the virus. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether his wife has the same strain, as the DNA analysis on her has yet to be completed.

He said that the CECC believes the two latest cases are tied to the cluster infection, but they have yet to discover how they are connected with previous cases. The CECC suspects the two were infected when they visited a hospital in Fangliao Township but said there is not yet evidence of an outbreak in the hospital itself at this stage.

Chart showing connections among cases in Delta cluster infection. (CECC image)

The health minister said that since the couple had tested positive for the virus, the hospital's outpatient clinic suspended operations and was disinfected. Patients who visited the hospital at the same time as the couple have entered home isolation and are undergoing testing.

In addition, the health department has generated a list of contacts and administered testing. Thus far, 263 people have been tested, with 67 receiving negative results.

Chen said that more community screening is being carried out in Fangshan Township and Fangliao Township. As of Monday (June 28), 3,697 people have undergone rapid antigen testing, with 1,499 receiving a negative result and one person testing positive. None have received a positive result from a PCR test.

Currently, 14 people have been tied to the Delta cluster infection in Pingtung. Of these, 12 are in Fangshan Township and two are in Fangliao Township, with nine having been found to be carrying the Delta variant so far.
Delta variant
Delta variant of COVID-19
cluster infection
Pingtung cluster infection
Fangshan Township
community transmission

Updated : 2021-06-30 08:02 GMT+08:00

