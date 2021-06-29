Taiwan's local governments blast contact tracing system

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Reports of local governments lambasting the central government’s policy of requiring people to leave their personal information for contact tracing when entering public facilities or stores have surfaced, CNA reported on Tuesday (June 29).

The policy mandating all people entering public buildings to leave their contact information or sharing their whereabouts via text message has been enforced since May 19, when the Level 3 COVID alert was instituted. This made tracking down contacts of COVID-infected people easier and would help contain infections and control the spread of the pandemic. However, the validity and value of the policy have been called into question.

When local governments tried to use the information for contact tracing, they were hindered either by an overwhelming amount of data or a sluggish system, making it difficult to obtain necessary information, UDN reported. The undisclosed local governments blasted the system as extremely inconvenient and useless.

Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), defended the policy on Tuesday, saying that it serves only as an auxiliary method for contract tracing as it only records one's arrival time but not their exit time. As for how long confirmed cases stay in one place and who they come into contact with, a more precise investigation is still needed, he added.